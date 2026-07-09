Austria Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 | Increasing Demand for Cloud Services and Digital Transformation Initiatives is Driving the Data Center Colocation Market

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Austria data center market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% from 2025 to 2031, positioning the country as a pivotal player in the European data center landscape. Austria's strategic location serves as a bridge between Western Europe and the rapidly expanding Central & Eastern European markets, ensuring low-latency connectivity and acting as a gateway to emerging markets such as Hungary, Slovakia, and the Balkans, where the demand for cloud services and data storage is accelerating.

AUSTRIA DATA CENTER MARKET - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Vienna remains Austria's leading data center hub with advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. As of December 2025, Vienna hosted 11 operational data centers with 2 more in development.

Building a data center in Austria typically costs between $11-$12 million per megawatt (MW) of IT load, reflecting high-quality infrastructure and stringent regulatory standards.

Data center operators are increasingly connecting their facilities to district heating networks, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. An example is Digital Realty's data center in Vienna, which supplies waste heat to Klinik Floridsdorf hospital, reducing around 4,000 tons of CO? emissions annually.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

The research provides insights into market size, investment opportunities, and Austria colocation market revenue.

Comprehensive assessment of data center investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Details on existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Austria, covering over 10 cities with 19 existing and 3 upcoming facilities.

Analysis of the Austria data center colocation market, including revenue forecasts and pricing.

Detailed study of market investments in IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, along with trends, growth prospects, and potential opportunities.

Profiles of key IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and investors.

AUSTRIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key colocation investors include A1 Telekom, AtlasEdge, Digital Realty, and more. Notable new entrants like Microsoft and Google are strengthening the market.

Hyperscalers are significantly contributing to the market, with projects such as Google's data center in Kronstorf and AWS's expansion of sovereign cloud infrastructure.

A novel AI infrastructure, the LEND AI Data Center, is being developed by fragmentiX Storage Solutions GmbH and AIT Austrian Institute of Technology.

Austria's data center infrastructure is supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of providers, including Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and construction contractors such as Ardmac and blu-3. The market segmentation covers IT infrastructure, electrical and mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction aspects such as engineering design and fire suppression systems.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Austria data center market?

What factors are driving the Austria data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Austria in 2031?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Austria

Market Opportunities and Trends

An increasing demand for cloud services and digital transformation initiatives is driving the data center colocation market.

Adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT is leading to increased data generation, requiring enhanced data center capabilities.

Sustainable energy practices and green data center solutions are becoming more prominent in response to environmental concerns.

Growth Enablers

Government support for digital infrastructure development is acting as a catalyst for data center investments.

The strategic location of Austria makes it a favorable hub for data center operations serving central and eastern Europe.

Increasing foreign direct investments in the data center sector are bolstering market growth.

Market Restraints

High operational and energy costs pose challenges for data center profitability.

The shortage of skilled professionals in the data center industry could impede market growth.

Regulatory challenges and compliance with data protection laws require careful navigation by market players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23ijy3

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