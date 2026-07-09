OLOS Launches to Help Churches Turn Underutilized Land into Mission-Aligned Housing

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLOS, a faith-based housing development company, officially launched its mission to help churches and faith-based organizations transform underused land and aging properties into mission-aligned, attainable housing communities.

Across the country, many churches own land and buildings that are underutilized and would love to see those assets help their local areas. At the same time, communities, especially in urban areas, desperately need housing that is not only affordable but also attainable for working families, ministry staff, teachers, service workers and others who are increasingly priced out of the neighborhoods they serve.

Created at the intersection of housing development, capital formation, technology and ministry, OLOS was founded to help churches realize value from their land and infrastructure, creating mission-aligned outcomes. OLOS works with churches to evaluate property opportunities, structure development partnerships, secure capital, coordinate experienced local developers and help manage projects from concept through completion. The company’s vision is to develop communities where people can live, work and worship.

“Churches are deeply embedded in their neighborhoods and communities, and many now have an opportunity to play a meaningful role in creating attainable housing to address one of the greatest needs facing their communities,” said Christopher Montes, founder and CEO of OLOS. “Our goal is to help churches serve current and future generations by envisioning what is possible with the land and properties they already have without asking them to compromise their mission, carry the burden of development or simply sell an asset.”

OLOS offers churches an alternative to selling property, merging congregations or taking on debt to address facility needs. Through an OLOS partnership, churches can continue to benefit from long-term land ownership while creating potential new income streams and upgraded ministry space and housing that align with their mission and community needs.

The company’s model is built around long-term partnership. Churches expand the value of their land or property; OLOS brings development expertise, capital, project structuring, technology-driven feasibility analysis and relationships with experienced development partners.

A key part of the OLOS model is its AI-enabled approach to housing feasibility. The company uses proprietary technology and data-driven analysis to help evaluate zoning, development potential, financial projections, project viability, church returns and community impact. This allows churches to understand their options earlier in the process and make more informed decisions early on before committing to a path forward. The OLOS model helps developers evaluate projects quickly and efficiently. The process accelerates early feasibility, underwriting and site screening, enabling teams to decide which sites warrant deeper diligence.

OLOS’ leadership team reflects broad experience in managing the challenges churches face today. Montes brings more than 15 years of experience across housing finance, faith partnerships, development feasibility, capital formation and purpose-driven real estate. The senior team also includes leaders with backgrounds in church relations, ministry operations, technology, finance, legal structure, real estate investment, business development and community partnerships.

“Our model is based on trust, alignment and a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Tarik Black, senior vice president of business development at OLOS. “Churches can strengthen their long-term financial position, communities can gain needed housing, investors can participate in responsible development, and local developers can help bring projects to life. That is the kind of impact OLOS was built to make possible.”

The company is focused on high-need housing markets where faith-based institutions, experienced developers, local stakeholders and capital partners can work together to advance attainable, workforce, mixed-income, senior and community-serving housing.

For more information for church leaders, developers and potential investors, visit https://olosimpact.com/.

About OLOS

OLOS is a faith-based housing development company helping churches and faith-based organizations transform underused land and aging properties into attainable housing communities. Through development feasibility, capital strategy, partnership structuring and long-term project support, OLOS connects churches, capital and experienced developers to create communities where people can live, work and worship. The company exists to help churches generate revenue, deepen community engagement and create assets that advance their mission. Learn more at https://olosimpact.com/.

Media Contact:

Mark Fredrickson

SnappConner PR

mark@snappconner.com

801-806-0161