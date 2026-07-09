Market Trends and Investment Opportunities in the U.S. Data Center Market, 2026-2031, Featuring 213 IT & Support Infrastructure Providers and Contractors

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. data center market is poised for significant expansion with a forecasted CAGR of 8.75% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by several dynamic trends and technological advancements.

AI Revolutionizing Data Centers

The AI sector is expected to triple the capacity of hyperscale data centers over the next five to six years, adapting to AI's intensive workloads. Data centers are being redeveloped to support AI workloads, emphasizing GPU adoption for their massive parallel processing capabilities.

Noteworthy projects include Lambda's AI Factory in Kansas City and Oracle's $40 billion investment in NVIDIA chips for powering OpenAI's new U.S.-based data center.

Data centers are crucial for AI advancements but face challenges like high energy demands and equipment density, necessitating innovative solutions for power consumption and cooling.

Focus on Renewable Energy and Sustainability

Amid rising cloud workloads, data centers are prioritizing carbon emissions management and sustainability to align with governmental and social expectations and reduce operational costs.

Operators are increasingly investing in renewable energy through strategic partnerships and projects like TotalEnergies' supply deal with Google and Meta's solar energy investments in Louisiana.

Several operators, such as Equinix and CyrusOne, are targeting carbon neutrality by 2030, driving the industry towards sustainable practices including liquid cooling and renewable power sourcing.

Segmentation and Regional Development Insights

The server infrastructure segment is advancing rapidly due to the region's digital transformation efforts and cloud service demands. Innovations in UPS systems and other electrical infrastructure are gaining traction.

With AI workloads increasing the heat multiple, innovative cooling partnerships are emerging, highlighted by Switch and Schneider Electric's $1.9 billion agreement in North America.

The South-East U.S. region remains a leading investor, while the Mid-West and North-East regions also show notable investments. Northern Virginia maintains its status as the global data center capital.

Vendor Landscape and Investments

Key players like CyrusOne, Digital Realty, and Equinix, alongside new entrants such as CloudHQ and EdgeCore, continue to drive substantial investments in U.S. data centers.

EdgeCore plans a $17 billion project in Virginia while Microsoft's $4 billion expansion in Wisconsin reinforces nationwide growth.

In 2025, significant developments by giants like AWS and Google in Oklahoma and Texas reflect the robust growth strategies of hyperscale operators.

Market Segmentation Overview

Facility types include hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers.

Infrastructure sub-sectors involve IT, electrical, and mechanical components.

Geographic segmentation spreads across the South-East, South-West, Western, Mid-West, and North-East U.S. regions.

Key Infrastructure Providers

Prominent IT infrastructure providers include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, and NVIDIA.

Support infrastructure leaders like Schneider Electric and Vertiv contribute to facility operations efficiency.

Contractors such as Turner Construction and Rosendin Electric play vital roles in facility development.

The complex, multifaceted landscape of the U.S. data center market promises extensive growth and innovation, driven by AI advancements, sustainability efforts, and substantial investments from industry leaders.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $298.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $494.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United States

Market Opportunities and Trends

Emerging technologies in data centers, such as AI and edge computing, are fostering growth.

Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is leading to significant investments.

Green data center initiatives are becoming a major focus, encouraging sustainable practices.

Growth Enablers

Adoption of IoT and big data analytics driving infrastructure developments.

Government incentives and favorable policies supporting market expansion.

Rapid digitization across various industries necessitates increased data center capabilities.

Market Restraints

High operational and maintenance costs pose challenges to small and medium enterprises.

Sophisticated cybersecurity threats are increasing the risk for data center operations.

Environmental concerns related to high energy consumption remain prevalent.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kngrdy

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