Booming $7+ Billion Middle East Data Center Market Landscape Analysis, 2026-2031 | Increasing Need for Data Sovereignty Prompting Regional Investments in Localized Data Centers

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.19% from 2025 to 2031, driven by significant trends including sustainability, renewable energy, AI adoption, and digital transformation.
Adoption of Sustainability & Renewable Energy
- Middle Eastern data center operators increasingly focus on sustainability by using renewable energy, liquid cooling, and HVO-powered generators to reduce carbon emissions and operational costs. This trend is expected to rise over the next three to five years.
Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- Governments in the Middle East are advancing digital transformation with initiatives to incorporate AI and secure infrastructure, particularly propelled by entities like Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), targeting AI development and adoption across various sectors.
Rise in Automation & Digitalization
- The region is experiencing growth in digitalization and automation, powered by cloud computing, AI, IoT, and digital government services. An increase in data center demand is anticipated as companies adopt these technologies to boost productivity and competitiveness.
IMPACT OF WAR ON DATA CENTERS
- The geopolitical tension in the Middle East, highlighted by military conflicts, poses threats to the region's digital infrastructure, affecting data centers directly and indirectly, leading to operational disruptions and increased financial risks for investors due to rising energy prices and supply chain issues.
MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
- With the development of high-density racks to support AI workloads, operators are investing in advanced liquid cooling technologies. Examples include Khazna Data Centers' high-density efforts and DataVolt's procurement of cutting-edge cooling equipment.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- The UAE leads the Middle East data center market, followed by Saudi Arabia and Israel. Key cities include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, strengthening their appeal with connectivity and infrastructure advantages.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The Middle East market includes IT infrastructure leaders like Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco, and Dell Technologies, alongside global cloud providers such as AWS and Google, which maintain a significant presence in the region. New entrants like Agility Logistics Parks and NED are also making headway.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Despite the challenges, the Middle East data center market offers lucrative opportunities, driven by digital transformation. However, potential investors should consider geopolitical risks and the necessity for sustainable practices.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- The growth rate of the Middle East data center market is primarily influenced by digital transformation initiatives.
- The market size is significant, driven by increasing digital demands and infrastructure development.
- By 2030, the estimated area and power capacity of data centers in this region will expand considerably.
- Key trends include sustainability, AI, and digital integration.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$20.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.1%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Cloud computing adoption is rapidly increasing, driving demand for scalable data center infrastructure.
- The rise in IoT devices necessitates robust and expansive data center capabilities.
- Deployment of edge computing is accelerating, providing localized computing solutions.
Market Growth Enablers
- Technological advancements in IT infrastructure are simplifying data center operations and increasing efficiency.
- Government initiatives and investments in advanced data center facilities are fostering growth.
- The increasing need for data sovereignty is prompting regional investments in localized data centers.
Market Restraints
- The high cost of building and maintaining state-of-the-art data centers poses a significant challenge.
- Energy consumption and sustainability concerns are increasingly becoming a constraint for data center operations.
- Regulatory challenges and security concerns limit the expansion into certain geographical regions.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ouxua
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