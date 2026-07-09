Global $877+ Billion EdTech Market Outlook, 2031 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Codemao, TAL Education, Elice, Headway, Ten Thousand Coffees and Other Key Vendors

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EdTech Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EdTech market is projected to expand with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80% from 2025 to 2031. The hardware segment leads the market, claiming around 50% of the market share, while the K-12 educational sector also holds the largest market share worldwide. Furthermore, individual learners are driving significant growth, with an impressive anticipated CAGR of 13.71% during this period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is notably dominant, contributing over 45% to the global EdTech market share.

Recent Developments in the Global EdTech Market

In March 2026, UNESCO announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Codemao, aiming to enhance AI education globally.

By December 2025, Elice Inc. secured a major digital textbook project from Singapore's Ministry of Education.

Wiley reported over 125 transformational agreements, improving global access to research publications in February 2026.

Qualcomm's acquisition of Arduino in October 2025 highlights a strategic move towards open-source hardware solutions.

Trends in the Global EdTech Market

The EdTech industry is witnessing a transformative shift toward subscription-based models over one-time sales, with platforms like Duolingo serving as prime examples as they align business models closer to software-as-a-service frameworks. Additionally, there is a noticeable transition towards teacher-focused product development in K-12 and higher education settings, emphasizing tools that streamline educators' workloads and enhance classroom efficiency.

Drivers of the EdTech Market

The growth of extensive learner bases allows platforms like Duolingo to improve personalization through AI and analytics, providing tailored learning experiences. Furthermore, the increasing demand for AI and digital skills training is pushing platforms to offer targeted programs in machine learning and cybersecurity, responding to workforce needs and technological advancements.

Challenges

Data privacy and cybersecurity are emerging as serious challenges in the EdTech sector, especially as large platforms manage sensitive student information. High-profile data breaches underline the need for strengthened security protocols and data-handling practices to maintain trust and regulatory compliance.

Market Segmentation Insights

By type, the EdTech market is divided into hardware, software, and technology-enabled services. Hardware holds the largest share but grows at a slower rate due to its nature of one-time deployments. K-12 remains the leading sector, with districts emphasizing proven impacts and the integration of adaptive technologies. Among end users, individuals represent the fastest-growing segment due to a rising interest in self-paced learning and professional certifications.

Geographic Analysis

APAC is the most significant regional market, led by China and India, due to their vast scale and policy support. China dominates in revenue despite policy constraints, while India is rapidly growing. North America's market is mature, focusing on integrating advanced technologies and AI into educational frameworks. The US leads the North American market, marked by decentralized decision-making across federal, state, and local levels.

Competitive Landscape

The global EdTech market is highly fragmented, with leading vendors like Codemao, TAL Education, Elice, and Wiley setting the pace. The landscape consists of numerous small and mid-sized companies, emphasizing the importance of localization and regulatory resilience. Buyer power remains high, given diverse and affordable educational options available worldwide.

Key Vendors

Codemao

TAL Education

Elice

Headway Inc.

Ten Thousand Coffees

Passage

Stepful

Arduino

Wiley

Vitru

Mathflat

Ellucian

Market Segmentation

By Type: Hardware, Software, Technology-Enabled Services

By Sector: K-12, Higher Education, Competitive Exams, Certifications

By End-User: Individuals, Institutes, Enterprises

Key Questions Answered

How large is the global EdTech market? What is the growth rate of the global EdTech market? What are the key trends in the global EdTech market? Which type segment offers more opportunities in the global EdTech market? Who are the key vendors in the global EdTech market? Which region leads the global EdTech market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $416.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $877.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends Emerging technologies and their role in market expansion. The growing importance of sustainable practices. Shift towards digital transformation across industries.

Growth Enablers Increased demand from emerging economies. Government policies favoring sector development. Technological advancements driving efficiency.

Market Restraints Regulatory challenges hindering market growth. High initial capital investment requirements. Potential environmental concerns affecting industry operations.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8t5a5

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