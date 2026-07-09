PicS Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against PicS N.V. - PICS

NEW ORLEANS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 4, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PicS N.V. (NasdaqGS: PICS), if they purchased the Company’s Class A common stock in and/or traceable to its January 30, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

PicS investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-pics/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, PicS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Offering Documents, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) in December 2025, the Company determined that its credit assessment procedures were deficient and required enhancement; (ii) following implementation of revised procedures, the Company reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3, resulting in an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; (iii) the Company experienced an undisclosed Stage 3 formation rate exceeding 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, materially departing from the historical trends disclosed in the offering documents; (iv) the offering documents materially overstated the effectiveness of PicS N.V.'s credit models, user data, and underwriting and risk-monitoring capabilities; and (v) prior to the IPO, PicS N.V.'s expansion into riskier business lines had led to deteriorating credit quality, increased default and impairment risk, and adverse financial and operational trends that were expected to continue worsening and materially impact the Company's business and financial results.

The case is FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC v. PicS N.V., No. 26-cv-04793.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in PicS and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until August 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.