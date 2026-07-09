Businessolver named among top 100 companies on TIME America’s Best Private Companies 2026 List

 | Source: Businessolver Businessolver

Denver, CO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, a fully remote benefits technology company, is honored to be among the top 100 companies on TIME first-ever list of America’s Best Private Companies. Ranking #90 among 500 companies, Businessolver is the only benefits technology company to be recognized on TIME’s list.

The America’s Best Private Companies 2026 ranking awards the top 500 privately held companies across the United States based on two key dimensions:

  • Employee Satisfaction: Measured using survey responses from ~217,000 U.S. company employees over three years. It factors in recommendations from current and former employees, plus verified employee ratings across image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality.
  • Company Impact: Assessed via a partnership with Helsinki-based firm The Upright Project, which quantifies a company's Net Impact, defined as the net balance of its societal costs and benefits, across 19 subcategories spanning four pillars: society, knowledge, health, and environment.

“This award from TIME is an especially meaningful honor because it represents the voices of our Solvers, clients, and partners,” said Jon Shanahan, President and CEO of Businessolver. “This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our commitment to delivering technology and experiences that make a real difference in the lives of employees and the organizations we serve.”

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Businessolver

Businessolver is a leading fully remote benefits technology company grounded in a people-first culture. Solvers, what Businessolver calls its employees, bring focus, mutual respect, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence in everything we do—helping organizations reduce complexity, strengthen engagement, and support total wellbeing. We know strong cultures don’t just happen; they’re built with deliberate effort and holistic investment in people and performance. That’s why Businessolver nurtures an inclusive, high-performing workplace culture through DEIB and employee resource programs, Solver recognition and award programs, professional leadership training, health and wellness programming, and community engagement. Together, we create a workplace where people are empowered to be their authentic selves, support one another’s health and happiness, and deliver meaningful outcomes for employers, employees, and partners. 

You can view our open roles at www.businessolver.com/careers

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                Businessolver earns top 100 spot on TIME America's Best Private Companies

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
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