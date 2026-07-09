Healthcare Leader Michael Rasekhi Launches New Medical Student Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinguished healthcare expert Michael Rasekhi officially announces the establishment of the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students. This newly launched academic initiative supports the next generation of healthcare professionals who demonstrate a profound dedication to community wellness and medical innovation. The program aims to alleviate financial burdens for aspiring physicians and healthcare leaders who plan to dedicate their careers to improving patient care and expanding medical access.

As a visionary leader in community health with over three decades of professional experience, Michael Rasekhi understands the rigorous demands of medical training. By investing in future doctors, Michael Rasekhi seeks to foster a new wave of medical practitioners who view high-quality healthcare as a fundamental right for all populations. The scholarship is designed to identify and elevate students who possess both academic excellence and a clear vision for solving systemic challenges within modern medicine.

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship is open to undergraduate students on a pre-medical track, as well as current medical students. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, the selection committee focuses heavily on each applicant's passion for community service and their long-term career alignment.

Applicants must fulfill the following criteria to qualify for selection:

Academic Standing: Current enrollment as an undergraduate student on a pre-medical track or as a student currently attending an accredited medical school.

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student on a pre-medical track or as a student currently attending an accredited medical school. Career Path: A clear, demonstrated commitment to pursuing a lifelong career within the medical field.

A clear, demonstrated commitment to pursuing a lifelong career within the medical field. Essay Submission: Completion of an original, compelling essay addressing the official application prompt.





The required essay prompt asks students to reflect on leadership and systemic change: “Dr. Mohammad Rasekhi transformed a small clinic into a vital community health center. Describe a challenge in modern healthcare that you are passionate about solving, and how your future medical career will contribute to the well-being of your community.” Through this written submission, Michael Rasekhi encourages candidates to think critically about healthcare delivery and patient advocacy.

The application period is currently open, and eligible students from across the country are invited to submit their materials. The official deadline to apply for the scholarship is January 15, 2027. Following a thorough review process by the selection committee, the official winner announcement takes place on February 15, 2027. The selected recipient receives a one-time financial award of $1,000 to utilize toward their educational expenses.

The driving force behind this initiative, Michael Rasekhi, serves as a cornerstone of the medical community. As the founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Southern California Medical Center (SCMC), he successfully transformed a modest family practice into a robust, nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). His extensive career, which began with his medical studies at Pahlavi University, reflects a lifelong adherence to service, clinical innovation, and underserved population advocacy. Through the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students, his legacy of healthcare leadership continues to inspire and fund the medical pioneers of tomorrow.

Interested students can find complete details regarding the application submission guidelines, eligibility protocols, and background information by visiting the official program portal.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Michael Rasekhi

Michael Rasekhi Organization: Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students

Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students Website: https://michaelrasekhischolarship.com/

https://michaelrasekhischolarship.com/ Email: apply@michaelrasekhischolarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357fdd3f-1aa8-466d-8a7d-2ff4bb1ab7aa