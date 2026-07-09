Assembly Neos Holds G2 Leader Status in Legal Case Management Across 2026

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software, the creators of Assembly Neos, today announced that Neos continued its run as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management in 2026, earning 30 G2 badges in the first half of the year: 29 across the Winter, Spring, and Summer reports in Legal Case Management, Legal Practice Management, and AI Legal Assistant, plus a spot on G2's 2026 Best Software Products Top 100. G2 rankings are grounded in verified reviews from the professionals who use the software, which makes the recognition a direct reflection of how the firms that use Neos rate it in daily practice.

For law firms evaluating technology, third-party reviews carry weight that vendor claims do not. Every G2 rating comes from a verified user, and Grid placement measures customer satisfaction and market presence against every competitor in a category. Neos placed across case management, practice management, and AI, season after season, as one system.

Across the first half of 2026, Neos placed in 87 G2 reports and earned 30 badges. Highlights include:

Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Products Top 100

29 badges across the Winter, Spring, and Summer 2026 reports, spanning the overall, Mid-Market, and Small-Business grids

Continued recognition as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management

Ranked second on all three AI Legal Assistant indexes (Results, Relationship, and Implementation) in both seasons since they debuted in Spring 2026

Momentum Leader for Legal Case Management in the Winter 2026 report, ranked second overall



“These rankings come straight from the people who run their cases in Neos every day. That is the only scoreboard that matters to us,” said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Assembly Software.

The recognition extends beyond the seasonal reports. In February, G2 named Neos to its 2026 Best Software Products Top 100, an annual ranking drawn from verified reviews across more than 151,000 products on the platform. G2's editorial guide to legal case management software also names Neos the best for cloud-based case management of the nine reviewed, citing reviewer praise for its reporting depth, customizable analytics, and responsive customer support. The full guide is available at https://learn.g2.com/best-legal-case-management-software.

The verified reviews behind the badges tell the same story. “I like how Neos streamlines the process of managing personal injury cases,” wrote Melissa F., a case manager at a mid-market firm. “The AI-assisted summary features have also been helpful for quickly reviewing case information when handling multiple cases and workflows,” wrote Giulianna R., an office manager, in a May 2026 review.

The AI Legal Assistant results stand out within the roundup. When G2 launched its Results, Relationship, and Implementation indexes for the category in Spring 2026, Neos debuted at second on all three and held those positions through Summer. Assembly has built software exclusively for personal injury practice for more than 40 years, and NeosAI generates deliverables directly from the case record it already manages. Assembly plans to share more on the embedded intelligence behind those placements later this summer.

“Reviewers keep pointing to the same thing: intelligence built into the case file changes how a firm runs. The second half of 2026 builds on exactly that,” said Paransky.

To read verified reviews and current report standings, visit https://www.g2.com/products/assembly-software-assembly-neos/reviews.

To learn more about Neos, Assembly Software's personal injury case management software, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software is redefining how personal injury law firms run their practice by combining embedded intelligence, workflow automation, and 40+ years of expertise to help firms handle more cases and win more for their clients. Its flagship platform, Neos, has been consistently recognized as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management, with NeosAI winning the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Generative AI Solution of the Year. Built on the legacy of pioneering personal injury case management brands Needles and Trialworks, Assembly is trusted by thousands of firms daily. For more information, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com.

Contact:

Jessica Collier

EVP of Marketing, Assembly Software

jessica@assemblysoftware.com

305-357-6500

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39bca8a-55d6-47e8-86d6-a64bffee0716