Canada’s Young Farmers Launches to Support the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada’s Annual General Meeting marked the official launch of Canada’s Young Farmers, a new national initiative dedicated to connecting, supporting, and amplifying the voices of young farmers and young agricultural leaders across the country.

Developed through extensive consultation and collaboration with young farmers, young farmer organizations, young farmer program leaders and national agricultural partners across Canada, the initiative responds to a clear need for stronger national collaboration and connection across the young farmer community.

Participants identified several priorities, including greater access to leadership development, farm business management resources, mentorship, networking, and opportunities to bring young farmer perspectives into national conversations and engagement opportunities to help shape the future of Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector.

“Farmers are the backbone of Canada’s agricultural industry, and young farmers are the future - they are the entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers that will propel our industry forward,” says Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada. “We’ve listened to young farmers across the country and are excited to work together to provide a national gathering space and dedicated programming and development opportunities.”

The launch follows months of discussion identifying a clear need for a national platform, while respecting the autonomy and important work already happening in regions and production sectors across the country.

As a national, non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing farm business management excellence, Farm Management Canada was identified by young farmer organizations and sector partners as a natural fit to help convene and support the initiative through its national network, experience delivering learning and leadership programs, and commitment to collaboration.

The initiative will focus on farmers under 40 and will include leadership and professional development, mentorship, networking, and learning events, resources and tools tailored to topics identified as priorities by young farmers including:

Farm financial literacy

Risk management and business planning

Farm transition and succession planning

Farm leadership and governance

Communications and advocacy skills

Industry engagement and representation

Canada’s Young Farmers will make it easier for young farmers to connect with programs, events, resources, and leadership pathways across the country.

The initiative will be led by a Canadian Young Farmers Council, with representation from provincial and territorial young farmer groups, with the support of an Industry Advisory Committee comprised of representatives from agricultural institutions, businesses, and organizations that champion young farmer education, leadership, and development.

“As we cultivate the next generation of farm leaders, I’m proud and excited to be involved in Canada’s Young Farmers and to help bring young farmer perspectives to a national stage,” said Russell Reitsema, a third-generation farmer and Director with BC Young Farmers. “Young farmers are a vital part of our industry’s future, and our budding producers are ready to step into bigger roles with the right platform and programming in place.”

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture and Farm Credit Canada have stepped forward to supporting the initiative as national partners.

Canada’s Young Farmers is funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative, and is supported by a growing network of industry partners committed to investing in the future of Canadian agriculture.

Farm Management Canada serves as the national coordinating organization for Canada’s Young Farmers as secretariat, helping drive national conversations, partnerships, programming, and resource development.

The initiative is actively welcoming additional support from industry partners interested in investing in the next generation of Canada’s agricultural leaders.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.cyf-rac.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Oakley

Business Development Lead

Farm Management Canada

Email: sponsorship@fmc-gac.com

Phone: 519-217-4601

About Canada’s Young Farmers

Canada’s Young Farmers is a national initiative created to connect, support, and amplify young farmers and young agricultural leaders across Canada. Through collaboration, leadership development, resource sharing, and national engagement opportunities, the initiative helps strengthen the capacity and voice of young farmers in shaping the future of agriculture and agri-food in Canada.

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is the national organization dedicated to supporting farm business management excellence across Canada. Through Canada’s Young Farmers, Farm Management Canada provides secretariat and coordination support to help advance collaboration among young farmer organizations, sector partners, and key industry players.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23fb36be-72c7-4cf2-92a0-72201115e5a3