Breckenridge Distillery Launches Breck Vodka Seltzer, a Crisp New Ready-to-Drink Line Born in the Rockies





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced the launch of Breck Vodka Seltzer today, a bold new entry into the ready-to-drink category that captures the spirit of the Colorado Rockies in every can. Available in four vibrant flavors, Breck Vodka Seltzer is crafted for those who live for bright days, fresh air, and laid-back mountain culture vibes.

Born in the Rockies and built for the outdoors, Breck Vodka Seltzer blends crisp tartness with a touch of natural sweetness, delivering a clean, easy-drinking experience at 5% ABV. Each flavor bursts with ripe fruit character, the kind of refreshment that keeps pace with wherever the day takes you.

“Our new Vodka Seltzer is crafted for anyone looking for real flavor, balanced from nose to finish,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder of Breckenridge Distillery. “Born in the Rockies and inspired by mountain culture, it’s an easy drinking seltzer you can take anywhere, made with the same quality as our award-winning Breckenridge Vodka.”

Breck Vodka Seltzers are now available in four flavors, lime, grapefruit, peach and tropical in 4-pack individual flavors and 8-pack variety formats in Colorado retailers, coming to national retailers Fall 2026. 4-pack $11-13.99 MSRP and 8-pack variety $18.99-19.99 MSRP.

Flavors include:

Lime Breck Vodka Seltzer: Bright, refreshing aromas of fresh lime zest lead the nose. The palate opens with crisp, vibrant lime, balanced by a smooth touch of sweetness. It finishes clean and invigorating, with light, tingly lime juice notes that leave you reaching for another sip.

Grapefruit Breck Vodka Seltzer: Juicy, refreshing grapefruit aromas greet the senses. On the palate, bright grapefruit juice delivers a gentle tartness, balanced by a lingering sweetness. The finish carries a fresh grapefruit retro nasal note that remains pleasant on the breath.

Tropical Breck Vodka Seltzer: A sun‑drenched blend of vibrant citrus and lush island fruit. Aromas of ripe orange and sweet pineapple set a breezy, beach‑day tone, rounded by a smooth trace of coconut. The palate is juicy and well‑balanced; it’s bright, fruity, and effortlessly smooth, offering a tropical escape in every sip.

Peach Breck Vodka Seltzer: Inviting aromas of ripe peach and peach ring candy, with a creamy, dessert-like character. The palate showcases sweet, juicy peach layered with cream and a subtle vanilla note. The finish is smooth and lingering, tapering to a clean, crisp peach and vanilla close.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com and click here to find retailers near you. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tilray Brands



Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Breckenridge Distillery: jessie.unruh@breckenridgedistillery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18d0909b-6576-456d-a3af-e1bb91371fe5