SoftPro Water Systems Addresses Growing Concerns About City Water Quality with Advanced Softener Technology

Box Elder, South Dakota, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Box Elder, South Dakota - July 08, 2026 -

SoftPro Water Systems, a leading provider of residential and commercial water treatment solutions, is highlighting the critical importance of proper water softening systems as municipalities across the nation report increasing mineral content in city water supplies. The company's specialized systems are designed to address the unique challenges posed by treated municipal water, which often contains high levels of calcium and magnesium despite initial processing.

Recent water quality reports from major metropolitan areas indicate that hard water affects approximately 85 percent of American homes, leading to damaged plumbing fixtures, reduced appliance efficiency, and increased energy costs. SoftPro Water Systems has developed advanced softening technology specifically engineered to handle the mineral composition found in city water supplies, providing homeowners with an effective solution to protect their investments.

"Municipal water treatment facilities focus primarily on safety and basic purification, but they rarely address water hardness issues that impact daily life and home maintenance," said a spokesperson for SoftPro Water Systems. "Our Water Softener System for City Water is specifically calibrated to handle the unique mineral profile found in treated municipal water, which can offer homeowners protection against scale buildup while improving water quality throughout their homes."

The company's Elite Smart HE Water Softener for City Water utilizes high-efficiency technology that monitors water usage patterns and regenerates only when necessary, reducing salt and water consumption compared to traditional timer-based systems. This smart approach to water softening addresses both environmental concerns and operational costs while maintaining consistent soft water delivery.

Hard water damage extends beyond visible scale buildup on fixtures. Research indicates that water heaters operating with hard water can lose up to 48 percent of their efficiency over time, while washing machines, dishwashers, and other water-using appliances experience significantly shortened lifespans. The mineral deposits also interact with soaps and detergents, reducing their effectiveness and requiring homeowners to use larger quantities for basic cleaning tasks.

SoftPro's approach to water treatment encompasses comprehensive testing and customization. The company offers a free water softener sizing calculator through https://www.softprowatersystems.com/ to help homeowners determine the appropriate system capacity based on their specific water hardness levels and household usage patterns. This personalized approach ensures optimal performance and efficiency for each installation.

"The investment in proper water softening technology pays dividends through extended appliance life, reduced energy consumption, and decreased maintenance costs," added the SoftPro Water Systems spokesperson. "More importantly, soft water improves daily quality of life, from better-feeling skin and hair to brighter laundry and spot-free dishes."

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SoftPro Water Systems has served over 100,000 customers nationwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of water treatment solutions, including water softeners for both city and well water applications, whole house filtration systems, iron filters, and commercial-grade equipment. All systems are backed by extensive warranties and ongoing customer support, reflecting the company's commitment to long-term water quality improvement.

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For more information about SoftPro Water Systems, contact the company here:



SoftPro Water Systems

SoftPro Water Systems

1-855-683-8488

help@softprowatersystems.com

514 Americas Way, Suite 9104

Box Elder, SD 57719