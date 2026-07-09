Deadline Alert: Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 17, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRCB) investors who purchased: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BLACK ROCK COFFEE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 12, 2025, Black Rock Coffee conducted its IPO, selling 16,911,764 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $20.00 per share.

On May 12, 2026, after the market closed, Black Rock Coffee released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a same store growth rate of 5.2%, a four-point decline year-over-year compared to a 9.2% rate in same quarter the prior year. The Company further reported revenue of $55.45 million, missing consensus estimates.

In the accompanying earnings call held on the same date, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davis (“Davis”), revealed that as the Company “grow[s] store density in these maturing markets and add[s] new locations around existing high-volume stores,” it will “thoughtfully rebalanc[e] demand across [its] store base.” He continued that “[t]his dynamic can result in some sales transfer where a portion of volume from existing stores shifts to newer locations that have opened in closer proximity.” Davis further confirmed “sales transfer” had “impacted same-store sales in the quarter.”

On this news, Black Rock Coffee’s stock price fell $3.32, or 30.3%, to close at $7.65 per share on May 13, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, Black Rock Coffee stock has traded as low as $7.23 per share, a more than 63% decline from the $20 per share IPO price.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Black Rock Coffee’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; (3) as a result of “sales transfer,” the Company’s financial results were materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Black Rock Coffee securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.