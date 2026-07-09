Angelique David Named Chair of WittKieffer Board of Directors

Oak Brook, Illinois, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm serving organizations that improve quality of life, today announced that Angelique David was elected Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding L. Thomas (Tom) Richards, M.D., who completed a distinguished tenure as Board Chair and concluded more than a decade of service on the firm's Board.

David, who assumed the role July 1, 2026, comes to the position after serving as an independent member of WittKieffer's Board since 2022 and brings deep expertise in leadership, talent strategy, finance, governance, and organizational transformation. As Board Chair, she will help guide the firm's strategic direction and continued commitment to serving clients across healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and the not-for-profit sector.

"We are honored to have Angelique David serve as Board Chair for WittKieffer," stated Andrew P. Chastain, WittKieffer President and CEO. "As an independent board member, she has demonstrated passion for our mission, offered strategic insights, and challenged us to evolve and consider new ways of serving clients. She will play a pivotal role in stewarding our future."

"Serving on WittKieffer's board has been both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful. I care deeply about the sectors the firm supports and the ways it strengthens the quality of life for individuals, organizations, and communities,” David said. “What sets WittKieffer apart are its people, its depth of expertise, and its reputation as a true leader in executive search, advisory services, and interim leadership. It embraces change and I look forward to helping guide its continued evolution."

As Board Chair, David will work closely with the Board and firm leadership to support WittKieffer's continued growth, strengthen its market leadership, and advance its mission of identifying and developing impactful leaders. She succeeds Richards, whose leadership as Board Chair helped guide WittKieffer through a period of growth, innovation, and continued investment in people, services, and culture.

Also of note, WittKieffer announced that Senior Partner Amy Crutchfield was selected to serve on the Board of Directors, while Senior Partners Rachel Polhemus and Tom Quinn have completed influential tenures as Board members.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.