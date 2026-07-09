Weebet Announces Partnership with Optimove that Elevates CRM and Marketing Strategies for Brazilian Operators

New York, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebet, one of Brazil’s leading technology platforms for iGaming and sports betting operations, today announced a new strategic partnership with Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 player engagement solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.

The integration broadens Weebet’s ecosystem of solutions, enabling Brazilian operators to access technology that combines artificial intelligence, data, and automation to create personalized, results-driven marketing journeys.

As the Brazilian market matures, player acquisition is no longer the only determining factor for operational success. Retention, personalized experiences, and increased player lifetime value (LTV) have become key pillars for long-term business sustainability. In this context, the partnership between Weebet and Optimove gives operators a robust framework to develop intelligent, automated, behavior-based campaigns.

Optimove’s platform uses artificial intelligence and advanced segmentation models to identify real-time engagement opportunities, enabling operators to create individualized journeys across multiple channels, including email, SMS, push notifications, in-app messages, and instant messaging. The result is personalized, relevant communication for each player, driving more effective retention, loyalty, and LTV growth strategies.

Beyond the technology integration, the partnership reinforces Weebet’s commitment to providing a complete ecosystem of solutions for its clients. It brings together specialized providers across the key areas of modern betting operations, from payments and compliance to marketing, CRM, affiliates, and data intelligence.

For Lenildo Nogueira, CEO of Weebet, the partnership represents another step in the company’s mission to deliver technology that creates a competitive advantage for operators.

He commented, “The Brazilian market is at a stage where operational efficiency and relationship intelligence are becoming differentiators that are just as important as the platform itself. Our partnership with Optimove allows us to offer our clients one of the world’s most recognized CRM solutions, strengthening their retention, personalization, and sustainable growth strategies.”

Heloisa Bianchi, Partnerships Manager, Latin America at Optimove, added, “The partnership with Weebet reinforces a shared vision for the Brazilian market: operators need integrated ecosystems that can connect technology, data, and CRM to deliver more relevant player experiences. The combination of Weebet’s platform with our player engagement and journey orchestration technology contributes a powerful one-two punch to a more mature market. Brazilian operators are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with smarter, more personalized operations that are prepared to grow sustainably.”

Optimove’s addition to Weebet’s partner ecosystem also reflects a broader trend seen in more mature iGaming markets, where personalized, relevant campaigns driven by data are replacing generic campaigns. The bottom line is that they are significantly improving conversion, retention, and profitability metrics.

With the integration, operators using the Weebet platform gain access to Optimove’s advanced capabilities. These include dynamic player segmentation, campaign automation, predictive analytics, continuous performance optimization, and omnichannel strategy execution, all supported by artificial intelligence.

The initiative advances Weebet’s strategy of building a complete technology ecosystem for Brazil’s regulated market. Weebet is a premier marketing provider connecting its clients to leading global providers and offering solutions designed to accelerate operational growth in a sustainable, efficient way aligned with the industry’s evolving requirements.

About Weebet

Weebet is a Brazilian technology platform for the iGaming and sports betting market, developed to meet the needs of operators in a regulated environment. With complete solutions for sportsbook, online casino, payments, compliance, CRM, gamification, artificial intelligence, and strategic integrations, the company offers an ecosystem designed to support operations with federal and state licenses, combining innovation, security, scalability, and specialized support.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work. Inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.