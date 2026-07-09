Cole West Launches New Home Community for Sale in Washington County, Utah

HURRICANE, Utah, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately held, locally owned and operated, Utah-based real estate development company, announced today 217 homes are now selling at Cielo in Hurricane, Utah located in scenic Washington County.

“Cole West has built a strong reputation through our successful vacation home communities across the St. George market, and we’re excited to bring that same commitment to quality and thoughtful design to Cielo,” said Lancaster Brown, Division President of Homebuilding in Southern Utah for Cole West. “Cielo offers the best of Southern Utah living with open-concept designs, timeless architecture, and modern functionality, while expanding awareness of both our residential and vacation home communities as we continue to grow in this important market.”

Cielo offers 217 homes ranging from 1,630 to 3,150 square feet, with options for three to five bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Floorplans cater to a diverse range of residents seeking high-quality, spacious, and comfortable homes. Homes feature garage capacity for two to four cars as well as flexible planning options that include guest suites, courtyards, flex rooms, and outdoor living enhancements. Home prices begin in the mid-$470ks. *

Homebuyers also have the option to personalize their home by visiting the Cole West design center to choose specific interior finishes and structural options.

Residents of Cielo will have access to a multitude of amenities including pickleball and bocce ball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness gym, clubhouse, as well as scenic trails offering beautiful views.

Cielo is located in scenic Washington County, an area defined by wide-open landscapes and year-round recreation. Known as "Utah's Dixie," it is the fifth-most populous county in the state, with a rapidly growing population. The county is famous for its stunning red rock geography, anchored by world-renowned natural landmarks including Zion National Park.

Interested homebuyers can visit 1401 N Highland Pkwy in Washington, Utah to speak with a Cole West sales team member.

Cole West is actively selling new homes at other nearby communities in Washington, Utah including Solis, The Club and Isle.

For more information about Cielo and homes currently selling, visit: https://colewest.com/southern/communities/cielo/

*Pricing is accurate at time of publication but is subject to change at any time

About Cole West

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company focused on land, development, construction, and design. The company specializes in homebuilding, multifamily housing, master-planned communities, retail, mixed-use development, and strategic real estate projects across Northern and Southern Utah and Dallas, Texas.

Guided by the belief that “We Build Community,” Cole West approaches every project with intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a long-term vision for creating places that bring people together, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.

With a nimble, market-driven approach, Cole West strategically adapts its business plan to evolving conditions and emerging opportunities, while employing a flexible investment strategy that allows it to selectively hold or monetize assets in pursuit of long-term growth.

For more information, visit colewest.com.