Paris, July 9, 2026
Half-year report and termination of the liquidity agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel
Air France-KLM (Euronext Paris: FR001400J770 AF. PA) announces that it has terminated the liquidity agreement entered into on July 31, 2025 with Rothschild Martin Maurel. The termination took effect on June 30, 2026 after the close of trading.
It should be noted that, upon its implementation, on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 0 Share
- €10,000,000
On the date of termination of this liquidity agreement, 30 June 2026, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 0 Share
- €10,009,392
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, over the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, was negotiated a total of:
|Number of transactions performed
|Number of shares traded
|Transactions amounts in €
|Purchase
|3,024
|650,575
|7,532,191.78
|Sale
|3,221
|650,575
|7,494,936.15
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 0 Share
- €9,942,376
Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers Loulou de Winter
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com loulou-de.winter@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
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