Paris, July 9, 2026

Half-year report and termination of the liquidity agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel



Air France-KLM (Euronext Paris: FR001400J770 AF. PA) announces that it has terminated the liquidity agreement entered into on July 31, 2025 with Rothschild Martin Maurel. The termination took effect on June 30, 2026 after the close of trading.

It should be noted that, upon its implementation, on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Share

€10,000,000

On the date of termination of this liquidity agreement, 30 June 2026, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Share

€10,009,392

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, over the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, was negotiated a total of:

Number of transactions performed Number of shares traded Transactions amounts in € Purchase 3,024 650,575 7,532,191.78 Sale 3,221 650,575 7,494,936.15

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Share

€9,942,376

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Loulou de Winter

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com loulou-de.winter@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

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