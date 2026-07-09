Half-year report and termination of the liquidity agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel

 | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Paris, July 9, 2026 

 Half-year report and termination of the liquidity agreement signed between Air France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel
   

Air France-KLM (Euronext Paris: FR001400J770 AF. PA) announces that it has terminated the liquidity agreement entered into on July 31, 2025 with Rothschild Martin Maurel. The termination took effect on June 30, 2026 after the close of trading.

It should be noted that, upon its implementation, on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

  • 0 Share
  • €10,000,000

 On the date of termination of this liquidity agreement, 30 June 2026, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

  • 0 Share
  • €10,009,392

 Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, over the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, was negotiated a total of:

 Number of transactions performedNumber of shares tradedTransactions amounts in €
Purchase3,024650,5757,532,191.78
Sale3,221650,5757,494,936.15

  

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

  • 0 Share
  • €9,942,376

 Investor Relations        

Michiel Klinkers                        Loulou de Winter                                                            

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com        loulou-de.winter@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

        

Attachment


Attachments

Half year report and termination of the liquidity agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 