International Poverty Forum to Convene Its 2027 Annual Assembly and Think Tank in Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA / ATLANTA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday in Castries, Saint Lucia, The International Poverty Forum (IPF), powered by Caring For Others, Inc., announced that its 2027 Annual Assembly and Think Tank will take place on the island March 19–21, 2027, hosted in partnership with the government and people of Saint Lucia. The announcement marks the first time IPF will convene its flagship global gathering in the Caribbean.

Dr. Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder of the International Poverty Forum and Founder and CEO of Caring For Others, Inc., traveled to Saint Lucia to share in the announcement alongside the government of Saint Lucia, underscoring a shared commitment to move beyond conversation and into measurable action.

The IPF Annual Assembly convenes heads of state, ministers, faith leaders, philanthropic partners, and community practitioners to replace awareness with outcomes and pledges with measurable “Shockley Solutions” — clear, time-bound commitments across the foundational pillars of food, clothing, and housing, and the transformative pillars of health, education, and economic empowerment. Paired with the Assembly, IPF Think Tanks serve as working sessions where leaders align around shared priorities, accept country-specific assignments, and commit to solutions that can be implemented, tracked, and replicated.

Convening in Saint Lucia places this work in a region where the architecture of poverty is visible, urgent, and answerable — one that sits at a meaningful intersection of climate vulnerability, economic fragility, and extraordinary human resilience. The partnership reflects IPF’s belief that lasting progress is built with communities, not for them.



“Poverty is not an identity; it is a disease that can be eradicated when the world works together. We are deeply honored to be welcomed by the government and people of Saint Lucia, and to bring the Forum to a region that has so much to teach the world about resilience. Together, we will turn dialogue into commitments, and commitments into measurable change.”

— Dr. Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder, International Poverty Forum; Founder & CEO, Caring For Others, Inc.



Additional program details and registration opportunities will be available in mid-October 2026. To learn more about the Annual Assembly and IPF Think Tanks, visit internationalpovertyforum.org/ipf-annual-assembly and sign up for our newsletter.



About the International Poverty Forum

The International Poverty Forum (IPF), a program of Caring For Others, Inc., is a global think tank dedicated to understanding and addressing poverty and inequality. Founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, IPF brings together leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to develop actionable strategies that reduce poverty worldwide. Through Caring For Others’ mission of restoring hope and providing essential resources, IPF works to empower individuals and communities to break the cycle of poverty and improve their quality of life.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brian Tolleson • Lexicon Strategies / Connexion South

Email: btolleson@lexiconstrategies.com | Phone: +1 404-551-2151

Wesley Myrick • Senior Advisor, International Poverty Forum

Email: wesley@caring4others.org

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