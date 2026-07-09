Portland Holdings and Nuclean Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Cooperation in Türkiye's Nuclear Energy Sector





Alikaan Çiftçi, President of the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye, and Rogerio Tippe, Chief Operating Officer of Portland Holdings Investco Limited, sign MOU during Nuclear Power Plants and Energy Summit in Istanbul in July 2026.

ISTANBUL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclean Temiz Enerji Data ve Sürdürülebilirlik Teknolojileri A.Ş. (“Nuclean”) and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (“Portland Holdings”), with the support of the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye (“NIATR”) as Supporting Institution, today are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) establishing a framework for cooperation and dialogue in support of the continued development of Türkiye's nuclear-energy ecosystem. The MOU was signed at the Nuclear Power Plants and Energy Summit (NPPES) in Istanbul.

Nuclean and Portland Holdings intend to explore cooperation in areas relevant to the continued development of Türkiye's nuclear-energy sector, including: (i) human-capital development and training; (ii) technology engagement and awareness; (iii) industrial participation and supply-chain development; and (iv) dialogue regarding potential investment and financing opportunities, subject to applicable approvals and future agreements.



Nuclean is a Turkish nuclear-technology company operating as a technology-neutral, nuclear ecosystem platform that brings together technology providers, the industrial supply chain, investors, off-takers and EPC participants in respect of small modular reactors (“SMRs”) and advanced nuclear-technology opportunities in Türkiye. As the commercial operating platform in this cooperation, Nuclean contributes commercial and platform-level capability across next-generation nuclear technologies, SMRs and advanced nuclear applications.

Portland Holdings Investco Limited is a Canadian specialist private investment and business group with interests in clean energy, advanced technologies and other long-term growth sectors. It will provide access to Canada’s advanced nuclear ecosystem, including industry partners, academia, national laboratories, utilities, engineering firms and other participants across the nuclear value chain. Portland Holdings Investco Limited will also bring its commercial perspective, experience in structuring, scaling and advancing complex opportunities, and access to strategic relationships across relevant industrial and international markets. The Canadian nuclear ecosystem provides an important foundation for Portland Holdings Investco Limited’s role in connecting trusted expertise, credible industrial partners and practical channels for cooperation in support of Türkiye’s nuclear ambitions.

As Supporting Institution, NIATR contributes its sector-level role as Türkiye's national nuclear industry association, serving as an interface between the country's industrial base and the global nuclear sector. NIATR supports Türkiye's nuclear industry through stakeholder engagement, international cooperation, industry convening, and initiatives focused on localization, technology transfer and supply-chain development.

The MOU reflects the shared commitment of the parties to support the continued development of Türkiye's nuclear-energy ecosystem through structured cooperation, dialogue and future engagement. Specific opportunities identified through the cooperation will be advanced under separate written agreements as the parties may agree from time to time.

"Our member Nuclean and Canada-based Portland Holdings will bring together their complementary capabilities in areas that are essential to the development of a strong nuclear sector, including human capital and training, access to technology, industrial participation and capital formation. While Portland Holdings Investco Limited will provide access to Canada's advanced nuclear ecosystem and international expertise, Nuclean will contribute its local SMR and advanced nuclear technology platform that brings together multiple technology providers. As the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye, we will provide sector-level support and the strategic foundation for this cooperation. Together, we aim to establish practical channels for cooperation that support Türkiye's ambition to become a significant force in the development of next-generation nuclear energy." said the President of the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye, Alikaan Çiftçi.

“Countries around the world are looking for access to specialized human capital and reliable, low-carbon energy solutions that can strengthen energy security, industrial competitiveness and long-term economic resilience. Türkiye has made clear that nuclear energy will be a fundamental part of its long-term energy-security and industrial strategy. Portland Holdings is pleased to work with Nuclean, and with the support of NIATR, in support of that ambition by helping connect Türkiye’s nuclear ecosystem with training pathways, global relationships and visibility into emerging nuclear and enabling technologies. We see this cooperation as an opportunity to bring together credible partners, trusted expertise and international nuclear innovation in a way that can contribute to the continued development of Türkiye’s nuclear-energy ecosystem” said Michael Lee-Chin, Founder and Chairman of Portland Holdings group of companies.

“Portland Holdings Investco Limited is a Canadian private investment and business group with interests in clean energy, advanced technologies and other long-term growth sectors. Through this collaboration, Turkish industry will have an opportunity to engage with Canada's advanced nuclear ecosystem, including industry participants, academia, national laboratories, utilities, engineering firms and other participants across the nuclear value chain. Portland Holdings Investco Limited will contribute commercial experience, international relationships and strategic perspectives relevant to the development of the advanced nuclear sector. Together with Portland Holdings, Nuclean will work to turn these capabilities into practical channels of cooperation that advance SMR and advanced nuclear projects in Türkiye and support the growth of the country's nuclear ecosystem” said Koray Tuncer, Nuclean Board Member.

The parties intend to advance the cooperation contemplated by the MOU through ongoing dialogue and, where appropriate, separate written agreements addressing specific opportunities. Any resulting cooperation, transaction, investment or project will be subject to the terms of such separate agreements and to the parties' respective internal, regulatory and other approvals.

Any activity described in this release that involves investment, financing, technology transfer or third-party participation will be subject to applicable internal approvals, regulatory clearances and definitive documentation.

About Portland Holdings Investco Limited

Portland Holdings Investco Limited is a Canadian private investment and business group headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. The Portland Holdings group of companies has direct and indirect interests across a diversified group of businesses, including in clean energy, life sciences, financial and other long-term sectors. Portland Holdings is led by Founder and President Michael Lee-Chin.

About NIATR

The Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye is an industry association focused on supporting the development of Türkiye's nuclear sector through sector engagement, industry dialogue and cooperation with relevant stakeholders in Türkiye and internationally. NIATR participates in this cooperation as Supporting Institution.

About Nuclean

Nuclean Temiz Enerji Data ve Sürdürülebilirlik Teknolojileri A.Ş. is a Türkiye-based nuclear-technology company operating as a technology-neutral, nuclear ecosystem platform that brings together technology providers, the industrial supply chain, investors, off-takers and EPC participants focused on small modular reactor and advanced nuclear-energy opportunities, alongside clean energy and sustainability. Nuclean supports the development of Türkiye's nuclear ecosystem through local market engagement, platform development and dialogue with technology, industrial and investment stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Portland Holdings Investco Limited is a private company. It is not a public company or reporting issuer. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or service in any jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Portland Holdings, Nuclean and NIATR and the cooperation contemplated by the MOU, including statements regarding intended areas of cooperation, potential opportunities and expected activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that no definitive agreement is entered into, that required approvals are not obtained, that regulatory conditions change, or that anticipated cooperation does not develop as contemplated. None of Portland Holdings, Nuclean or NIATR undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

For Portland Holdings Investco Limited:

Mr. Rogerio Tippe, Chief Operating Officer

rtippe@aicgh.com

For Nuclean Temiz Enerji Data ve Sürdürülebilirlik Teknolojileri A.Ş.:

Ms. Derya Adin, Corporate Communications

derya@gufoiletisim.com

For NIATR:

Mr. Metin Koray Tuncer

koray@niatr.org

SOURCE: Portland Holdings Investco Limited and Nuclean Temiz Enerji Data ve Sürdürülebilirlik Teknolojileri A.Ş.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be8ca7b0-0dd7-42d6-90be-65e0023ae002