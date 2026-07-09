Shareholders who lost money in shares of Photronics. Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics, Inc. (“Photronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Photronics shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 4, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to

investors that:

the Company’s high-end chip design release pipeline was experiencing severe, ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated foundry utilization rates and equipment cost pressures; and





as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On May 28, 2026, Photronics released its second quarter 2026 financial results, missing estimates, including revenue of $209 million, a year over year decline, and operating margins of 20.1%, down from 26.4% in the prior year. Further, the Company provided third-quarter guidance below expectations and revealed that the projected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize due to extensive new product launch

delays, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

On this news, Photronics’ stock price fell $19.49, or 36.4%, to close at $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026,

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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