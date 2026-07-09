Icelandirect Earns SSCI Certification, Strengthening Its Ability to Serve Brands Selling Across Major Retail Channels

CLIFTON, N.J., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icelandirect, LLC, a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer of supplements, vitamins, and nutraceuticals for human and pet brands, has achieved Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative (SSCI) certification. The certification was awarded following a comprehensive third-party audit conducted by SGS, one of the world’s leading inspection, verification, and certification companies. This milestone further strengthens Icelandirect’s position as a preferred manufacturing partner for brands seeking access to the supplement industry’s most demanding retail environments.

What SSCI Certification Means — and Why It Matters to Your Brand

The Supplement Safety & Compliance Initiative is a retailer-led, industry-driven benchmarking organization modeled after the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). SSCI was established to bring alignment and transparency to the dietary supplement supply chain by creating a unified, recognized benchmark for supplement safety, authenticity, and regulatory compliance — from raw material sourcing through finished product delivery.

SSCI certification is now a requirement or accepted standard for some of the world’s largest retailers. Walmart and Sam’s Club require SSCI GMP certification for private brand dietary supplements. Amazon, GNC, and other major retail platforms recognize and accept SSCI certification as a qualification for supplement manufacturers.

For Icelandirect’s clients, this means one thing above all else: products manufactured at Icelandirect’s Clifton, New Jersey facility come from an audited and certified manufacturer that meets the exact standards these retailers demand.

Whether your brand sells through mass market retail, specialty health channels, e-commerce, or a combination of all three, Icelandirect’s SSCI certification eliminates a critical barrier to entry and provides the verified manufacturing credential today’s most important retail buyers expect.

Leadership Perspective

“This certification is a major milestone and a clear reflection of our team’s commitment to quality, safety, and excellence. Reaching this level of compliance isn’t easy — it takes discipline, strong systems, and a culture that genuinely values doing things the right way. Our team clearly embodies all of that. But beyond what it means for us internally, SSCI certification is about what we can deliver for our clients. When a brand partners with Icelandirect, they can have complete confidence that their products are manufactured to a standard that opens doors — not closes them. This certification does exactly that.”

— Brandon Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Icelandirect, LLC

A Culture Built on Quality

Achieving SSCI certification required sustained effort across every department — from documentation and system implementation to operational discipline and audit readiness. Icelandirect’s Head of Quality, Tejas Parikh, who oversaw the certification process, reflected on what the achievement represents:

“This certification reflects the dedication, discipline, and teamwork demonstrated across all departments in maintaining the highest industry standards. SSCI recognition further strengthens our commitment to responsible manufacturing practices, continuous improvement, supply chain transparency, and customer confidence. Together, we continue to build a culture where quality never compromises.”

— Tejas Parikh, Head of Quality, Icelandirect, LLC

Part of an Industry-Leading Certification Portfolio

SSCI certification joins an already extensive credentials portfolio that distinguishes Icelandirect in the U.S. contract supplement and vitamin manufacturing landscape. The company holds NSF GMP certification, FSSC 22000 Version 6 food safety certification (with Version 7 targeted for early 2027), ISO 9001 quality management, HACCP compliance, FDA registration and facility auditing, MSC and Friend of the Sea sustainability certifications, GOED membership, USDA Organic eligibility, and California Proposition 65 compliance, among others.

Together, these certifications reflect a deliberate and ongoing investment in the systems, processes, and culture required to manufacture supplements that meet the needs of clients, retailers, and consumers alike.

Partner with a Manufacturer Your Retail Buyers Trust

For supplement brands navigating the increasingly demanding certification requirements of major retailers, Icelandirect delivers a clear and proven advantage. With SSCI certification now in place, clients can move forward confidently, knowing their contract manufacturer meets the standards set by the industry’s most influential retail partners.

To view Icelandirect’s full certifications portfolio, visit icelandirect.com/certifications. To discuss your private label or contract manufacturing needs, request a quote at icelandirect.com/get-a-quote or call 800.763.4690.

About Icelandirect

Icelandirect, LLC is a full-service contract manufacturer of premium supplements, vitamins, and nutraceuticals for human and pet health brands. Operating from its FDA-registered, NSF GMP-certified, FSSC 22000, and SSCI-certified facility in Clifton, New Jersey, Icelandirect partners with brands to bring high-quality formulations to market across every major dosage form — softgels, liquids, powders, capsules, and tablets. With extensive manufacturing capabilities, turnkey services, private label options, premium packaging solutions, and a compliance infrastructure aligned with the most rigorous retail and regulatory standards, Icelandirect supports established and growth-minded brands through the consistency, flexibility, expertise, and solutions required to scale and succeed in today’s competitive market.

For more information, visit icelandirect.com.

Media Contact: info@icelandirect.com | 800.763.4690 | 93 Entin Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014, USA