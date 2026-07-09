7th Avenue Expands New York Footprint with First Long Island Showroom at Walt Whitman Shops, Bringing Modular Furniture to One of the Region's Premier Shopping Destinations

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand dedicated to creating functionally-designed modular sofas with modern aesthetics, today announces the opening of a new 1,206-square-foot showroom at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, New York. The appointment-first, immersive retail experience welcomes customers starting Saturday, July 11, 2026. Walk-ins will also be available during the mall's normal operating hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.









The Walt Whitman Shops location marks 7th Avenue's first showroom on Long Island and expands the brand's growing partnership with Simon Property Group , following the successful opening of its King of Prussia Mall showroom just months ago. Originally opened in 1962 as New York's first indoor shopping mall, Walt Whitman Shops serves as central Long Island's premier shopping destination, drawing visitors from Huntington, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Syosset, Melville, and Northport.

"Long Island has one of the highest concentrations of homeowners in the New York metro area, and we've seen strong online demand from this region for years," said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue. "Walt Whitman Shops gave us the opportunity to meet those customers where they already shop and to let them experience our sofas in person before buying."

7th Avenue: The Experiential Showroom Model

Unlike traditional furniture stores, 7th Avenue showrooms are carefully curated experiential spaces where customers can touch, feel, sit, and configure their very own modular sofa in a beautifully designed space. The Long Island showroom features the brand’s signature design elements, including European white oak hardwood flooring, custom travertine center, console, and coffee tables, aged brass chandelier and sconce lighting, and the brand’s iconic “Come Spill On Me” neon sign. The showroom experience also pairs visitors with dedicated Sales and Design Consultants who are trained to educate customers on the product and brand, help design custom configurations that best fit each customer’s home and lifestyle as well as answer any questions they may have.

“Every showroom we open is thoughtfully and intentionally designed to be an aspirationally attainable space. One where it feels warm and welcoming, yet it is still elevated” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue. “Customers can walk in with their families (pets too) and experience our entire fabric offering, take part in a real spill test, test the modular functionality, and see for themselves how one of the most important purchases in their home will withstand the realities of everyday life.”

7th Avenue: Modular Sofa Features and Performance Fabric Technology

Every 7th Avenue sofa is engineered with proprietary performance materials designed for durability and everyday life:

Water-Repellent, Stain-Resistant Fabrics: PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills, including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup

PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills, including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup Removable, Machine-Washable Covers: All seat and side covers are removable and go directly into the washing machine

All seat and side covers are removable and go directly into the washing machine Endless Modularity: Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size — from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional.

Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size — from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional. Hidden Optional Storage: Built-in storage compartments within modular sections

Built-in storage compartments within modular sections OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold Certified: Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde

Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde Lifetime Frame Warranty: Lifetime warranty on frame and construction





7th Avenue: Continued National Showroom Expansion

The Walt Whitman Shops opening brings 7th Avenue's national showroom count to more than 20 locations across the United States, with additional openings planned throughout summer and fall 2026. The Long Island location represents the brand's second showroom within the Simon Property Group portfolio, following King of Prussia Mall in the Philadelphia area, part of a broader partnership that includes additional planned locations across the country.

7th Avenue showrooms can be found in major markets including Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Austin, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, and Miami, among others. Customers can also shop the full collection online at 7thavenue.co.

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics. The frames are incredibly durable and built to last 10 years or more.

FAQ About 7th Avenue

Q: Where is the new 7th Avenue showroom on Long Island?

A: The new 7th Avenue showroom is located at Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 1150, Huntington Station, New York 11746. Walt Whitman Shops is conveniently located near the intersection of Route 110 and Jericho Turnpike, serving the surrounding communities of Huntington, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Syosset, Melville, and Northport.

Q: What makes 7th Avenue sofas different from other modular furniture brands?

A: 7th Avenue sofas feature proprietary water-repellent, stain-resistant fabric that is PFAS-free, along with fully removable and machine-washable covers. Every sofa offers endless modularity — allowing customers to rearrange seats and sides into any configuration — plus memory foam cloud cushions, hidden storage, and OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic materials. All frames come with a lifetime warranty.

Q: Can I visit the 7th Avenue Long Island showroom without an appointment?

A: Yes, the 7th Avenue showroom at Walt Whitman Shops welcomes both walk-in visitors and scheduled appointments. Customers can browse the full sofa collection, test the performance fabrics, and configure modular layouts with the help of in-store team members. To schedule a personalized appointment, visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom .

Q: Does 7th Avenue offer delivery to Long Island and the New York metro area?

A: Yes, 7th Avenue offers direct-to-consumer delivery across the New York metro area, including all of Long Island, New York City, Westchester, and surrounding communities. Customers can order in-store or online at 7thavenue.co.

Q: How many 7th Avenue showroom locations are there?

A: 7th Avenue operates more than 20 experiential showrooms across the United States, with locations in major markets including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Nashville, Denver, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento, Miami, and now Long Island. Visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom for a complete list of showroom locations and hours.

Q: Can you bring dogs into the showroom?

A: Yes! 7th Avenue was made with families and furbabies in mind. Your four-legged friends are welcome to stop by, test out the sofa, and give it their official paw of approval.

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Karger and Co

Sarah@kargerandco.com

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