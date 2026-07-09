Vinyl Institute Awards $30,000 Recycling Grant to the Polymeric Exterior Products Association to Advance Vinyl Recycling Initiatives

Washington, DC, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI) has awarded a $30,000 recycling grant to the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) to support efforts to expand and strengthen vinyl (PVC) recycling initiatives through the Revinylize Recycling Collaborative, a recycling program focused on the recycling of rigid vinyl materials. The VI has supported the Revinylize program since its inception in 2024. The grant showcases the VI's ongoing support, along with more than $3 million in grants awarded to various other organizations since 2023. The funding will support PEPA’s work to advance recycling solutions for rigid vinyl materials through dedicated program coordination and industry engagement.

“This grant reflects our continued commitment to advancing scalable, industry-driven recycling solutions for vinyl,” said Jay Thomas. “By partnering with organizations like PEPA, we can help accelerate practical efforts that improve material recovery and support long-term sustainability.”

Advancing Recycling for Exterior Vinyl Products

Rigid vinyl exterior products, such as siding, trim, pipe, windows and other building materials, play an important role in residential and commercial construction. As demand for these materials continues, improving pathways for collection and recycling is critical to increasing overall material recovery.

Through this initiative, PEPA will focus on coordinating recycling efforts, engaging stakeholders across the value chain, and identifying opportunities to expand recycling infrastructure and participation.

“PEPA is committed to supporting sustainable solutions for polymeric exterior building products,” said Kate Offringa, President & CEO of PEPA. “This funding from the Vinyl Institute enables us to dedicate resources to advancing recycling initiatives and strengthening collaboration across the industry.”

Project Scope and Activities

The grant will fund dedicated program support to help drive recycling progress, including:

Coordination of recycling initiatives and stakeholder engagement with established geographic locations

Identification of opportunities to broaden the grassroots networks to increase awareness and collection of rigid vinyl materials

Collaboration with manufacturers, recyclers, contractors, municipalities and other partners

Development of strategies to improve recycling outcomes and scalability

Building a Stronger Recycling System

The project is designed to support early-stage coordination and strategy development that can lead to expanded recycling capacity over time. By focusing on collaboration and targeted implementation, the initiative will identify practical pathways for increasing recycling rates for exterior vinyl building products.

“Targeted investments like this help lay the groundwork for broader, long-term improvements in vinyl recycling,” Jay Thomas added.

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute represents leading manufacturers of vinyl (PVC) products in North America, advancing sustainability, innovation, and the responsible use and recycling of vinyl materials. Vinyl Sustainability & Advocacy | The Vinyl Institute

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

PEPA is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. PEPA works to create more relevance, value and impact for polymeric exterior products across the value chain. By uniting members across the category, PEPA promotes the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and supports workforce development, training, certification, advocacy and industry advancement.

About the VSC Grant Program

The Vinyl Sustainability Council’s (VSC) VIABILITY grant program funds projects that advance post‑consumer vinyl recycling across the U.S., supporting recyclers, manufacturers, nonprofits, and universities. To date, it has awarded nearly $2.9 million to expand recycling capacity, improve technologies, and strengthen end markets for recycled PVC. Vantage Vinyl - A Vinyl Sustainability Council Initiative