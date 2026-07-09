NIRI Florida Announces its 2026-2027 Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce the election of the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 program year:

Board Position Name Title Organization President Charlotte Murnan Senior Investor Relations Analyst EnerSys Treasurer Neal Goldner Vice President Investor Relations Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Director and Membership Chair Randi Bayroff Sr. Account Executive Notified Director and Membership Committee Member John Hyland Sales Director, Disclosure Broadridge Financial Solutions Director and Membership Committee Member Steven Marotta Vice President of Investor Relations First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Director and Programming Chair Jeffrey Goldsmith Senior Vice President Business Development Corbin Advisors, LLC Director and Programming Committee Member Bonnie Bishop Executive Director, Investor Relations The Baldwin Group Director and Programming Committee Member Josh Williams Director, Listings - Southeast New York Stock Exchange Director and Partnerships Chair Cristian Safie Investor Relations Officer Bci / City National Bank of Florida Director at Large Kristie Waugh Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A Raymond James Financial, Inc. Director at Large Callie Tomasso Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Dycom Industries, Inc. Area Director - Tampa Amber Siedel Director, Business Development, Investor Relations & Broker Research S&P Global Inc. Area Director - Broward & Miami Al Aneja CEO VendorGroup®



"Serving as President of the NIRI Florida Chapter has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Callie Tomasso, outgoing NIRI Florida Board President. "I am grateful to our 2025-2026 Board of Directors for their dedication, collaboration, and commitment to advancing our chapter and delivering meaningful programming for our members. I would like to extend a special thank you to our outgoing board members—Calene Candela, Fabiane Goldstein, Christin Armacost, Betsy Brod, and Mohsin Rehman—for their leadership, service, and many contributions to the success of our chapter. I look forward to supporting Charlotte and the incoming Board as they build on our momentum and continue strengthening Florida's investor relations community."

"I am honored to serve as President of the NIRI Florida Chapter and excited to work alongside such an accomplished and engaged Board of Directors," said Charlotte Murnan, incoming NIRI Florida Board President. "This year, our focus will be on growing our membership, delivering timely and engaging programming, and creating valuable opportunities for investor relations professionals across Florida to connect, learn, and share best practices. Together, we'll continue to strengthen our chapter by providing exceptional educational content, meaningful networking opportunities, and the resources our members need to succeed in an evolving investor relations landscape."

NIRI Florida Chapter is a dynamic community of Investor Relations (IR) practitioners from public corporations, consulting firms, and financial services companies based in or operating within Florida. Our chapter serves as a vital resource for Investor Relations Officers, Financial Reporting experts, SEC Compliance professionals, and CFOs. We offer a series of insightful programs that address the current practices and challenges faced by today’s investor relations professionals. These programs are hosted both in major cities across Florida and virtually, ensuring accessibility for all NIRI Florida members. For more information, visit our website at www.niriflorida.org and follow us on LinkedIn at NIRI Florida.

NIRI The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI) was founded in 1969 and is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communicating among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.

Contact: Corporate@niriflorida.org