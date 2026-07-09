South Florida PBS to Launch The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks This September

Boynton Beach, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is thrilled to announce that The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, an internationally acclaimed immersive cinematic experience co-written and narrated by Tom Hanks, will make its South Florida debut this September.

With nations around the globe once again focused on returning to the Moon through NASA's Artemis program, The Moonwalkers arrives at a pivotal moment in space exploration. This awe-inspiring experience brings the Apollo missions to life through immersive storytelling and groundbreaking technology, allowing audiences to witness one of history's greatest achievements from an entirely new perspective.

Visitors will be immersed in the remarkable story of the Apollo program through Tom Hanks' captivating narration, newly filmed interviews with astronauts from NASA's Artemis program, restored NASA footage, and stunning imagery from Apollo Remastered by renowned NASA digital restoration expert Andy Saunders.

Space enthusiasts, families, educators, and curious minds are encouraged to join the waitlist now to be among the first to receive ticket information and exclusive updates before tickets go on sale.

Sign up today: https://www.southfloridapbs.org/moonwalkers/waitlist/

Created by Lightroom, the innovative London-based creative studio behind some of the world's most celebrated immersive experiences, The Moonwalkers transports audiences on an unforgettable journey through the Apollo missions using breathtaking visuals, rare NASA archival footage, and state-of-the-art spatial audio. The experience offers a powerful new perspective on humanity's greatest voyage—and the future of space exploration.

"As a kid, I was deeply affected by the Apollo missions and the dedication and commitment of the human beings who made each journey," said Tom Hanks. "Through the extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom, audiences can experience these incredible moments from an entirely new perspective."

"South Florida PBS is proud to bring this extraordinary experience to our community," said Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President and CEO for South Florida PBS. "As an organization dedicated to education, innovation, and lifelong learning, we are excited to offer audiences an inspiring journey that celebrates one of humanity's greatest achievements while sparking curiosity about the future of space exploration."

This exhibition is organized by South Florida PBS, in association with Lightroom and Paquin Entertainment Group.

The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks opens at South Florida PBS in September 2026. Tickets will be available soon.

Join the waitlist today to receive priority updates and be among the first to know when tickets become available.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

ABOUT PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world-renowned artists, one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group’s diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation, and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com.

ABOUT LIGHTROOM:

Lightroom reimagines immersive experiences through groundbreaking collaborations with leading artistic talents across art, music, film, fashion, science, and more.

A joint venture between 59 Studio and London Theatre Company, Lightroom was founded in 2023 by Nick Starr CBE and its CEO, Richard Slaney. The company is backed by investors led by Sir Leonard Blavatnik, who is represented by Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment and Mike Sherwood, former co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International. Lightroom's innovative show space in London, King’s Cross was designed by 59 Studio in collaboration with Haworth Tompkins. Lightroom's shows are currently playing in venues across South Korea, China, the USA and in Europe via a major new partnership with Culturespaces which sees Lightroom shows presented across Culturespaces' network of European venues. Lightroom's critically acclaimed shows include David Hockney: Bigger & Closer, The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, and Vogue: Inventing the Runway, Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs and David Bowie: You’re Not Alone.