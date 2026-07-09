New Poll: Nearly 8 in 10 California Voters Want a Governor Who Prioritizes Water

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new statewide survey conducted by the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) and FM3 Research found strong, broad-based and bipartisan support for prioritizing and addressing California’s water issues. Among the highlights, 77% of California voters say they are more likely to support a candidate for governor who prioritizes improving California’s water reliability and affordability. That support holds up across party lines, including 83% of Democrats, 77% of Independents, and 67% of Republicans.

The polling results reinforce the timing of ACWA’s Vision for Our Water Future initiative to elevate water as a top priority for California’s next governor, legislators and state officials. The Vision outlines a clear, solutions-focused framework to secure a resilient and reliable water system that meets the needs of California’s economy, communities and environment.

“California voters have sent a clear message: they want the next governor to make water a top priority. Statewide polling shows broad support across party lines for improving water supply reliability and affordability, underscoring that water must be a central part of California’s policy agenda,” said ACWA Director of Regulatory Relations Chelsea Haines. “Water is foundational to California’s economy, housing, agriculture, public health and environmental stewardship. Meeting the state’s long-term water challenges will require bold leadership and strong partnerships, and ACWA’s Vision for Our Water Future provides a practical policy framework to help the next administration deliver lasting solutions.”

Other key findings from the recent poll include:

93% said safe and reliable water supplies are critical to addressing California’s goals.

88% think California needs to modernize water infrastructure to protect clean drinking water.

87% think we need to accelerate the construction of water infrastructure to prepare for droughts, floods and changing climate conditions.

69% support using state funds to improve water systems, prepare for drought and flooding, and help keep water rates affordable.

Media Resources:

Download the FM3 polling memo.

For more information about ACWA’s Vision for Our Water Future initiative, please visit www.acwa.com/vision.

To schedule an interview with Chelsea Haines, contact Heather Engel at (916) 669-2387 or heathere@acwa.com.



ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact:

Brei Thompson, brei@calkinpa.com 312-502-6072

Heather Engel, heathere@acwa.com 916-669-2387