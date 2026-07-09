New Research Finds Structural Budget Reallocation Is Reshaping Global Digital Advertising





SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital advertising market is projected to exceed USD 2 trillion by 2033, but according to new research from Grand View Research, the industry’s defining story is not simply how fast it is growing—it is where advertising investment is moving.



The report, Global Digital Advertising Market – Expanding through Resource Re-allocation, estimates that the global digital advertising market will grow from USD 567.9 billion in 2025 to USD 2.06 trillion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Beyond this strong growth outlook, the research concludes that advertising budgets are increasingly being redistributed toward digital environments that combine measurable outcomes, first-party data, commerce integration, recommendation technologies, and artificial intelligence. Rather than interpreting slower growth in some mature advertising segments as evidence of market weakness, the report suggests that many current market developments are better understood as part of a broader transformation in how advertising value is created and measured.



“The defining characteristic of the global advertising market today is not simply growth—it is reallocation," the report states, describing a market in which incremental advertising investment is increasingly shifting toward environments that deliver stronger measurement, richer consumer data, automation, and clearer commercial outcomes.



Changing Investment Patterns Are Redefining Advertising Growth

The research finds that mature digital channels—including search, social media, display advertising, online video, and performance advertising—remain the foundation of the global advertising market. At the same time, incremental investment is increasingly flowing toward advertising environments that provide greater accountability, richer first-party data, and stronger links between advertising activity and business outcomes.



Among the areas identified as attracting increasing advertiser investment are:

Retail media and commerce media

Connected TV (CTV), OTT, and digital video

Creator and influencer ecosystems

AI-native advertising inventory

Digital out-of-home (DOOH)

Recommendation-driven advertising environments





Representative examples cited in the report include advertising ecosystems associated with companies such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix, Walmart Connect, The Trade Desk, OpenAI, and Yandex, illustrating how search, retail media, streaming, AI, and recommendation-driven platforms are reshaping digital advertising.



Rather than replacing established advertising channels, the report concludes that these environments are expanding the industry’s measurable advertising inventory while creating new opportunities for audience engagement, commerce integration, and performance measurement.



Artificial Intelligence Is Emerging as a New Advertising Environment

The research identifies artificial intelligence as one of the most significant structural forces reshaping digital advertising.



Historically used to improve campaign management and optimization, AI is increasingly influencing consumer discovery, product recommendations, commerce interfaces, and purchasing decisions. As AI-powered search, conversational interfaces, and intelligent shopping assistants become more widely adopted, the research suggests that entirely new forms of advertising inventory and monetization opportunities are likely to emerge.



The report also highlights recommendation systems as an increasingly important layer of advertising infrastructure across search platforms, streaming services, retail media networks, and e-commerce marketplaces, where they influence product discovery, advertising relevance, and commercial outcomes.



The report notes that these developments are already visible across AI platforms, retail media networks, streaming services, and search ecosystems, where platform operators are integrating content, commerce, consumer data, AI capabilities, and measurement infrastructure into increasingly interconnected advertising environments.



Implications for Investors

According to the research, the key investment question is increasingly shifting from how much advertisers spend to which platforms, technologies, and advertising environments are capturing incremental budget growth.



The report concludes that slower growth in mature advertising formats should not automatically be interpreted as weakening industry fundamentals. In many cases, it reflects the redistribution of advertising expenditure toward emerging advertising environments that combine first-party data, commerce integration, measurable outcomes, and AI-enabled capabilities.



For investors, advertisers, agencies, and platform operators, understanding these changing allocation patterns may become increasingly important when evaluating long-term competitive positioning and future growth opportunities.



Key Findings

The global digital advertising market is projected to grow from USD 567.9 billion in 2025 to USD 2.06 trillion by 2033 (17.6% CAGR).

to (17.6% CAGR). The report identifies structural budget reallocation as a defining characteristic of today’s advertising market.

as a defining characteristic of today’s advertising market. Retail media, AI-enabled advertising, CTV, recommendation-driven environments, and creator ecosystems are among the advertising environments attracting increasing investment.

Artificial intelligence is evolving beyond campaign optimization into discovery, recommendation, commerce, and emerging advertising environments.

The Executive Summary is available free from Grand View Research, with the full report available for purchase.





Report Availability

The Executive Summary of Global Digital Advertising Market—Expanding through Resource Reallocation is available as a free download.



The complete report, including market forecasts through 2033, regional analysis, strategic implications, and detailed analysis of advertising formats, is available for purchase from Grand View Research.



Executive Summary and Report Information:

Global Digital Advertising Market Report



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a U.S.-based market research and consulting company providing market intelligence across technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer goods, financial services, energy, and other global industries. Through data-driven analysis, forecasting, and strategic research, Grand View Research supports businesses, investors, and organizations in making informed decisions across rapidly evolving markets.

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