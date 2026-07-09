New Technology Publisher Kernel Launches With Daily Tech News, AI, and Security Coverage

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kernel, a new technology news publication, has launched with daily coverage of artificial intelligence, information security, computer hardware, and the infrastructure and politics of the internet. Available now at readkernel.com, the outlet is written for engineers, researchers, and the people who decide what gets built.

The Kernel logo.

The publication organizes its reporting into desks covering AI, Security, Hardware, and the Internet, alongside a Long Reads section for deeper features, and publishes throughout the day. Its aim is to skip launch-day gloss and report the substance: how systems actually work, where they fail, and who they hand power to.

Kernel enters a moment when technology stories increasingly shape policy, markets, and daily life, yet much of the coverage stays at the surface. The publication focuses on the technical core of each story and its real-world consequences, from model releases and chip roadmaps to breaches, surveillance, and platform power.

"Most technology coverage stops at the press release," said a Kernel spokesperson. "Kernel is for readers who want to understand the machine underneath — the architecture, the trade-offs, and the stakes."

Coverage currently spans artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and surveillance, semiconductors and devices, and the systems that run the internet. Access is free, with no subscription required to read.

Readers can follow Kernel's latest technology reporting at readkernel.com.

About Kernel

Kernel is a technology news publication covering artificial intelligence, information security, chips and hardware, and the infrastructure and politics of the internet. Written for engineers, researchers, and technologists, it reports how systems actually work, where they fail, and who they empower.

Press Inquiries

Kernel Newsroom

hi [at] readkernel.com

https://readkernel.com