FinTech Publication Treasury Launches to Bring Plain, Sourced Reporting to Investors

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasury, a new markets and economics news publication, has launched with daily coverage of global equities, interest rates, currencies, and the economic forces that move them. Available now at readtreasury.com, the outlet is built for readers who allocate capital and want markets reporting that is plain, sourced, and free of jargon.

The Treasury logo.

The publication organizes its reporting into desks covering Markets, Economics, Fintech, and Deals, alongside an Opinion section, and publishes throughout the day. Each story leads with what moved, why it moved, and what it means for investors and the broader economy.

Treasury arrives as markets contend with shifting central-bank policy, uneven growth, and rapid change in financial technology. The publication's approach is to connect the day's headlines to the mechanics underneath them, from rate decisions and corporate earnings to the deals reshaping the financial-services industry.

"Markets coverage too often chooses between depth and readability," said a Treasury spokesperson. "Treasury is built to deliver both: rigorous reporting on what moved and why, written so a busy reader can actually use it."

Coverage currently includes equity and bond markets, macroeconomic data and policy, financial technology, and mergers and acquisitions. Access is free, with no subscription required to read.

Readers can follow Treasury's latest markets and economics reporting at readtreasury.com.

About Treasury

Treasury is a markets and economics news publication covering global equities, interest rates and currencies, macroeconomic policy, fintech, and the deals reshaping financial services. It reports what moved, why it moved, and what it means, for the people who allocate capital.

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https://readtreasury.com