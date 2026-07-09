New Web3 News Platform Chain Drift Goes Live With Institutional-Grade Crypto Coverage

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Drift, a new digital-asset news publication, has launched with daily coverage of cryptocurrency markets, decentralized finance, regulation, and the institutions moving into digital assets. Available now at chaindrift.io, the outlet reports on the sector with the rigor readers expect from a traditional financial desk.

The Chain Drift logo.

The publication organizes its reporting into five desks — Markets, DeFi, Policy and Regulation, Institutional, and Protocols and Tech — and publishes throughout the day. Its focus is mechanism and market impact: how a protocol, instrument, or rule actually works, and what it means for prices, liquidity, and adoption.

Chain Drift enters a market where digital-asset coverage often swings between hype and dismissal. The publication positions itself between those poles, covering tokens, protocols, and companies without endorsing them and distinguishing confirmed on-chain data from speculation.

"The digital-asset market has matured faster than the coverage around it," said a Chain Drift spokesperson. "Analysts, allocators, and builders need reporting that treats crypto as a serious market — numbers first, mechanism explained, and no cheerleading."

Coverage currently spans bitcoin and ether markets, stablecoins and tokenization, regulatory developments, and the growing footprint of banks and asset managers in the space. Access is free, with no subscription required to read.

Readers can follow Chain Drift's latest reporting and analysis at chaindrift.io.

About Chain Drift

Chain Drift is a digital-asset news publication delivering institutional-grade intelligence on cryptocurrency markets, decentralized finance, policy and regulation, institutional adoption, and protocol technology. It explains how the mechanisms work and what moves markets, written for analysts, allocators, and builders.

Press Inquiries

Chain Drift Newsroom

hi [at] chaindrift.io

https://chaindrift.io