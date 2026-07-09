Tilray Medical Announces Commercial Launch of Medical Cannabis in Panama, Expanding Patient Access Across Latin America

PANAMA CITY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a leading global medical cannabis company, today announced the commercial launch of its first medical cannabis product in Panama, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing global expansion and commitment to improving patient access to pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid medicines worldwide.

The launch follows the successful shipment of Tilray Oral Solution CBD100 from Tilray Medical’s EU-GMP-certified production facilities in Portugal through its joint venture with Solana Life Group S. de R.L. The product is intended to be distributed through Farmacias Arrocha, one of Panama’s leading pharmacy networks, where patients will be able to access Tilray Oral Solution CBD 100 under medical prescription. This is expected to provide patients and healthcare professionals with access to regulated, pharmaceutical-quality medical cannabis through established healthcare channels.

The milestone reinforces Tilray Medical’s position as one of the most geographically diversified medical cannabis companies globally. Today, Tilray Medical serves patients across more than 20 countries spanning Europe, Australia, Canada, Latin America, and other emerging international markets, helping advance access to safe, high-quality cannabinoid-based medicines through regulated healthcare systems.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, “At Tilray Medical, we believe every patient deserves access to safe, consistent, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. Our commercial launch in Panama reflects our broader vision to expand access to cannabinoid-based medicines through trusted healthcare systems around the world. As medical cannabis frameworks continue to advance, we are committed to working alongside healthcare providers, regulators, pharmacists, and patients to help shape the future of responsible access, advance medical education, and deliver high-quality treatment options that improve lives.”

The launch supports Panama’s emerging medical cannabis framework established under Law 242 of 2021 and follows important regulatory advancements by the Ministry of Health, including Resolution No. 0406 of May 12, 2026, which established key requirements for patient access. The Ministry also recently introduced the Medical Cannabis Users and Authorized Caregivers Identification System (SIUCMAA), creating a structured pathway for physician authorization and patient registration.

Manufactured in Portugal in accordance with rigorous European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standards, Tilray Oral Solution CBD100 is intended for use, where authorized, in patients with qualifying medical conditions authorized under Panamanian legislation. The product reflects Tilray Medical’s longstanding commitment to pharmaceutical quality, product consistency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance.

Tilray Medical’s advanced cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Portugal serve as a strategic global export hub, supplying EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis products to regulated markets around the world. The platform enables Tilray Medical to efficiently support growing international demand while maintaining the highest pharmaceutical manufacturing standards across its global operations.

The Panama launch represents another step in Tilray Medical’s broader strategy to expand access across Latin America, an emerging medical cannabis region. As governments across the region continue to establish regulatory pathways for cannabinoid-based medicines, Tilray Medical is well-positioned to support healthcare systems with trusted products, scientific expertise, and a proven track record of operating in highly regulated international markets.

As global acceptance of medical cannabis continues to accelerate, Tilray Medical remains focused on advancing patient care, supporting clinical education, investing in research, and expanding access to high-quality medical cannabis products that help address unmet patient needs worldwide.

For further information, please visit: www.Solana.pa

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand and Solana.pa in Panama.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward‑looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company’s market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships, including the Company’s collaboration with Molteni to support the development of the Italian medical cannabis market. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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