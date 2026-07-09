MKS Named by Time as One of America’s Best Companies for 2026

ANDOVER, Mass., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, was recognized today as one of America’s Best Companies for 2026 by Time and Statista, Inc.

“MKS is proud to receive this recognition as one of America’s best companies,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “This is the second year in a row MKS has been recognized by Time, and it is especially meaningful to us that employee satisfaction was a key factor in this ranking. It reflects our commitment to creating a culture in which our dedicated colleagues can do their best work, driving high customer satisfaction and strong financial performance. That formula continues to attract the best talent to MKS. Congratulations to our entire team for earning this honor.”

The list of Best Companies was determined based on three categories: employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability.





America’s Best Companies 2026

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Contacts:

Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com

Kerry Kelly, Partner

Kekst CNC

Email: kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62be1855-1a5d-49cb-a6d0-52c498ae0527