AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iuf6q6wf/. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf2eada34bb9140a98f952424c8f0d5f1, and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events, and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Disclosure Information

AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.