Amneal to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 30, 2026

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), today announced it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The financial results and live webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking here. To access the call by phone, dial 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S.) or view a list of toll-free international numbers here. The access code for is 901153095. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal was built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering over 160 million prescriptions each year, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail, injectable, and biosimilar products. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com