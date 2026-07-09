BCP Investment Corporation Announces New Time for Its Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCP Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BCIC) (“BCIC” or “the Company”) today announced that the time of its previously announced conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 has changed. The conference call will be held on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after market close, as previously announced. All other details remain unchanged.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 5154961.



A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after the live call through August 14, 2026.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m74j7r5t. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call at www.bcpinvestmentcorporation.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

About BCP Investment Corporation

BCP Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: BCIC) is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. BCIC’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. BCIC’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BCIC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on BCIC’s website at www.bcpinvestmentcorporation.com.

Contacts:

BCP Investment Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10022

info@bcpinvestmentcorporation.com

Brandon Satoren

Chief Financial Officer

Brandon.Satoren@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9633