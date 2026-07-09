Lithium Argentina to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 11, 2026

ZUG, Switzerland, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its second quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: August 11, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/399739791

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092

Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com

Website: www.lithium-argentina.com