STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating:

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) shareholders should email FLETCHER@FMOORELAW.COM





The investigation involved materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failure to disclose material adverse facts about Driven Brands’ business and operations. Specifically, (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted Driven Brands’ right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the company’s consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in Driven Brands’ reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue, and understatement of selling, general and administrative expenses in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) Driven Brands’ supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) Driven Brands identified other errors relating to the company’s income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, balance sheet and income statement misclassifications, and improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands’ ATI business primarily related to fiscal year 2025; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

If you own Driven Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DRVN) please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com

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