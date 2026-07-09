Wabash Advances 2027 Dry Van Order Cycle to Give Fleet Customers Earlier Planning Certainty

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leading manufacturer of dry van trailers and connected transportation solutions, today announced they are now accepting 2027 production orders for its 2028 model year DuraPlate® Dry Van and DuraPlate® HD Dry Van trailers, advancing the 2027 production order cycle ahead of its traditional fall opening.

The company’s decision follows months of direct conversations with fleet customers whose 2027 acquisition planning is already underway. Customers have consistently asked for earlier access to configurations, delivery windows, and pricing so they can align trailer procurement with capex approvals, tractor orders, and route planning cycles.

"The trailer buying cycle has moved. Our customers are planning their 2027 fleet acquisitions right now, not in October, and they need us on their timeline," said Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wabash. "Fleets that plan early should be rewarded with better visibility, better certainty, and better availability in a manner that supports their business needs."

"Accepting orders for 2027 production van trailers now gives customers clarity on configurations and delivery windows, so that they can manage most effectively their total cost of ownership and ability to generate revenue, in one conversation," said Drew Schwartzhoff, Chief Commercial Officer of Wabash. “Independent industry data supports the shift. Trailer order activity in early 2026 came in ahead of typical seasonal patterns, and analysts have noted a broader pull-forward in fleet planning as operators work to secure capacity and manage cost volatility in an improving freight environment.” To begin planning your 2027 production orders contact your Wabash sales representatives, designated Wabash account team, or the company's authorized dealer network, which can be accessed through Wabash|Dealer and Location Finder.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Hub and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

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Investor Relations:

John Cummings

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(765) 262-2898

john.cummings@onewabash.com