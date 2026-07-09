NorthStar Moving Launches 14th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive

Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today the launch of its 14th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive benefiting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank .

This year, NorthStar Moving is proud to partner with both Compass Real Estate and OriginPoint Mortgage to ensure that more children and families have access to nutritious meals.

For many children, the meals they receive at school are the only meals they can count on. When school is out for the summer, many families must turn to food banks for help. Combined with rising food prices, summer can become one of the most difficult times of year for families challenged by food insecurity. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an item that cost $30 in 2016 now costs more than $40 today, stretching already tight family budgets even further.

"Right here in LA County, one of four children will go to bed hungry tonight. Your donation, a small act of kindness, will make a big impact," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. "The families we assist may never know our names, but they'll know someone cared. Please take a moment to give and share our donation link at a backyard barbecue, a World Cup watch party or around the office, every dollar is donated directly to the LA Food Bank in real time, helping to nourish local children this summer."

NorthStar Moving encourages supporters to share the Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive link at:

BBQs & Pool Parties: Ask guests to donate instead of bringing a host gift.

World Cup Watch Parties: Pass around your laptop with the donation page.

Office Challenges: Create a friendly fundraising competition among coworkers.

Over the past 13 years, the Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive has helped provide 918,052 meals to children and families in need. This summer, NorthStar Moving, Compass Real Estate and OriginPoint Mortgage hope to surpass 1 million meals through the campaign, with your help.

The 14th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is entirely virtual and will run through August 31, 2026. To make a donation today, please click HERE.

Your donation provides more than just a meal. It gives local families one less impossible choice between groceries, rent or utilities. Please make a donation before August 31 to help send hunger packing.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned NorthStar Moving has earned more awards than any other moving company. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, NorthStar Moving is recognized for excellence in service, workplace culture, sustainability and community impact. Honors include USA Today’s America’s Best Moving Companies, multiple top rankings by Forbes and Yahoo! Local, ten Best Places to Work awards and seven consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.







About OriginPoint Mortgage

OriginPoint is a nationally licensed, digitally driven mortgage company committed to making home financing simpler, more transparent and more accessible. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Chicago, OriginPoint combines innovative technology with personalized guidance to create a seamless mortgage experience from application to closing. Through its Digital Mortgage platform, customers can apply online, receive pre-approvals in minutes, securely upload documents and stay connected throughout the lending process. By pairing intuitive technology with experienced loan officers, OriginPoint empowers homebuyers and homeowners to move forward with confidence. In just a few short years, that commitment has earned OriginPoint recognition as the No. 23 lender on the Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders list. Through every home purchase and refinance, OriginPoint remains focused on delivering the speed, service and expertise customers deserve. Learn more at originpoint.com.







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