First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, July 23

DENVER, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the markets close on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2026, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Participants on the conference call will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI620e7cc229a04eecacb0dc725f48f6cf

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Lisa Fortuna

310-622-8251

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com