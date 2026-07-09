Oh!mino Survey Finds GLP-1 Muscle Loss Concerns Drive New Focus on Preserving Muscle While Dieting

Seal Beach, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oh!Nutrition, a California-based nutritional product development company, has released company survey findings from more than 500 Oh!mino users taking GLP-1 medications, with 88 percent reporting maintained strength and 92 percent reporting improved recovery. The release comes as concern over GLP-1 muscle loss is reshaping how people approach weight management and nutrition during dieting. Clinical research summarized by the American Diabetes Association indicates that lean body mass can account for roughly 25 to 40 percent of total weight lost during GLP-1 therapy. Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator delivers all nine essential amino acids in a patented ratio in a single scoop and is positioned as an option for essential amino acid intake when reduced appetite makes full meals or protein shakes harder to consume. Read more about GLP-1s here.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator

Lean body mass can account for roughly 25 to 40 percent of total weight lost during GLP-1 therapy, according to clinical research summarized by the American Diabetes Association. A 2025 meta-analysis in the journal Obesity, reviewing nine randomized controlled trials, found lean mass represented an average of 30.8 percent of total weight lost. While some of that lean mass reflects organ and fluid changes rather than skeletal muscle alone, the data has intensified focus on muscle loss while dieting and the role of nutrition in addressing it.

The challenge is compounded by how these medications work. GLP-1 drugs reduce appetite, which can make reaching daily protein and essential amino acid targets harder even as the body’s need for muscle support remains. The American Diabetes Association reports that use of incretin-based therapies, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, rose 587 percent over the past five years, placing muscle preservation in front of a rapidly expanding population.

Essential amino acids are the components the body uses to drive muscle protein synthesis, the process responsible for maintaining and rebuilding muscle tissue. Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator, developed by California-based Oh!Nutrition, delivers all nine essential amino acids in a patented ratio in a single scoop. Because the formula is zero-calorie and requires no additional food, it offers a route to essential amino acid intake that does not depend on a full meal or protein shake — a consideration for those eating less.

“People on these medications are doing the hard work of changing their health, and the science is clear that muscle is part of that conversation. We did not build Oh!mino specifically for GLP-1 users, but it fits the exact gap they face. When appetite drops, getting essential amino acids without forcing down another shake becomes genuinely useful. It supports muscle maintenance alongside proper nutrition and training.”

— Michael Maynard, Founder and CEO, Oh!Nutrition

In a company survey of more than 500 Oh!mino users taking GLP-1 medications, 88 percent reported maintained strength and 92 percent reported improved recovery. These figures reflect self-reported customer experience, not the result of a clinical trial.

Oh!mino® is vegan, non-GMO, keto-compatible, and contains no added sugar. It is manufactured in an NSF-certified, FDA-licensed facility operating under current Good Manufacturing Practices, and is available in stimulant-free and caffeinated formats. A 30-day, 110 percent money-back guarantee is included with every purchase.

Oh!mino® Muscle Synthesis Activator is available on Oh!mino's website.

About Oh!mino

Oh!Nutrition is a California-based nutritional product development company founded in 2008. With nearly 35 years of experience in dietary supplement formulation, Founder and CEO Michael Maynard established Oh!Nutrition on a commitment to evidence-based product development. Oh!mino® is the company’s flagship brand, built around a patented essential amino acid complex clinically studied for muscle protein synthesis, recovery, and performance support.

Press Inquiries

Michael Maynard

mmaynard [at] oh-nutrition.com

https://ohmino.com/

3020 Old Ranch Parkway, Suite 300, Seal Beach CA 90740