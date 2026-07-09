Seth Green Joins Global Gaming League's Advisory Board, Kicks Off "Ready, Seth, Go!" Tournament Series

Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gaming League (GGL), announced that Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and lifelong gamer Seth Green has joined the organization's Advisory Board. Green brings decades of experience in storytelling, franchise development, audience engagement, and gaming culture to one of entertainment's fastest-growing gaming platforms.

The appointment underscores GGL's continued elevation beyond traditional esports into an entertainment ecosystem where gaming, celebrity, music, sports, creators, and culture converge through live events, original programming, digital experiences, and community-driven competition.

Best known for creating and executive producing the Emmy Award-winning series Robot Chicken, Green has built one of entertainment's most diverse careers. Beyond film and television, he is celebrated throughout the gaming community for voicing Joker in BioWare's acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy and Poindexter S. Zittermann in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies. His unique ability to bridge Hollywood and gaming culture makes him a natural addition to GGL's leadership.

Video: Seth Green welcomes gamers to Ready, Seth, Go! on GGL Primes

"As gaming continues to redefine entertainment, authentic voices matter more than ever," said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League. "Seth is not just a familiar voice in the games our community already loves – he understands what makes fan communities tick, how franchises are built to last, and how to create entertainment experiences that are authentic. He's spent decades building communities around stories, characters, and franchises that audiences genuinely love. Seth understands fandom because he's lived it. His perspective on storytelling, creativity, and culture will be instrumental as we continue building GGL into the premier destination where gaming and entertainment intersect."

As an advisor, Green will collaborate with GGL's executive leadership on creative strategy, intellectual property development, audience engagement, talent partnerships, original programming, and long-term brand expansion.

"I've spent my career being part of passionate communities," said Seth Green. "Whether through movies, television, animation, or video games, the best experiences happen when people feel connected through something they love. Gaming is one of the few spaces where everyone speaks the same language. What drew me to GGL is its commitment to making competitive gaming more accessible. It gives everyone—not just elite players—the opportunity to compete, connect, and belong. That's the kind of community I want to help build."





To celebrate Green joining the Advisory Board, GGL is launching "Ready, Seth, Go!" – an immersive month-long tournament series hosted exclusively on GGL Primes, the league's premium gaming platform.

The series features ten competitive events across some of gaming's most beloved franchises, including Mass Effect, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies, Tekken 8, and Street Fighter 6, giving players 50 opportunities to win prizes through gameplay, creativity, and community participation.



Tournament highlights include:

Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare Zombies survival challenges featuring Green's fan-favorite character Poindexter, with Green reacting to standout gameplay clips from the community.

: Infinite Warfare Zombies survival challenges featuring Green's fan-favorite character Poindexter, with Green reacting to standout gameplay clips from the community. Mass Effect speed-run competitions celebrating Green's iconic role as Joker, complete with fan commentary and exclusive reactions.

speed-run competitions celebrating Green's iconic role as Joker, complete with fan commentary and exclusive reactions. Competitive Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 tournaments culminating in championship matches inspired by Green's signature comedic style.

and tournaments culminating in championship matches inspired by Green's signature comedic style. Build Your Shepard, the series' flagship creative competition, inviting players to create their ultimate Commander Shepard across the Mass Effect universe. Green will personally review submissions and select the grand prize winner.

“Ready, Seth, Go!” is live on GGL Primes now

"Today's audiences don't just want to watch—they want to participate," Sparks added. "Everything we build is designed to bring fans into the experience. 'Ready, Seth, Go!' isn't just a celebration of Seth's career; it's a celebration of the gaming communities that have supported these iconic franchises for years."

Green's appointment comes as GGL continues expanding its footprint at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, music, sports, and digital culture.

The league has quickly distinguished itself by transforming competitive gaming into a shared entertainment experience through celebrity competitions, creator partnerships, live events, original programming, and premium tournaments. Rather than treating gaming as a niche category, GGL is building a platform that reflects where entertainment is headed—interactive, community-driven, and culturally relevant.

Sparks, the Grammy-nominated music producer and former FaZe Clan executive, formed the GGL with T-Pain, as Director of Strategy, and Priceline co-founder Jeff Hoffman as Chairman. Team owners include Howie Mandel, NE-YO, Flavor Flav and podcast stars Gillie & Wallo267. The GGL has partnered with 7 AAA video game publishers and in a historic deal the GGL has become the first video game partner for iHeartMedia.

Clinon Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League, and new Advisory Board member Seth Green.

As audiences increasingly seek experiences that blend participation with entertainment, GGL is creating an ecosystem where fans don't simply consume content—they become part of it.

With Green joining its Advisory Board, GGL continues assembling a leadership team uniquely positioned to shape the future of interactive entertainment while creating new opportunities for players, creators, brands, and fans around the world.

The "Ready, Seth, Go!" tournament series launches July 9th exclusively on GGL Primes.

Tournament schedules, registration details, prize information, and eligibility requirements are available at GGLPrimes.com

Media inquiries contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com and syretajoglesby@gmail.com

About Global Gaming League: GGL is a first of its kind gaming entertainment league—where gaming, culture, music, sports, fashion, competition and rivalry converge. With celebrity-led teams, live competitions, global fan engagement, and next-gen media experiences, GGL is building the first entertainment system for the world’s largest and most engaged audience. Learn more at GlobalGamingLeague.com





