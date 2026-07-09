INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in ICON plc (ICLR) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating:

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) shareholders should email fletcher@fmoorelaw.com





What is the Investigation About ?

On February 12, 2026, ICON issued a press release entitled "ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Investigation into Accounting Practices." The release stated that ICON "intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results on or prior to April 30, 2026. The Company also announced an ongoing internal investigation initiated by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in late October 2025 into certain of the Company’s accounting practices and controls, following concerns reported to the Audit Committee through Company management."

On this news, ICON ordinary shares plummeted in intraday trading on February 12, 2026.

If you own ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) securities, please contact Fletcher Moore at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7546cca8-ccd3-49d8-9075-0698e254e309