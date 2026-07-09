UKey unveils the Seed Ring: Bringing hardware signing into everyday life

As a wearable, lifestyle-first hardware signing brand, UKey reimagines crypto backup and recovery with a battery-free NFC ring.





HONG KONG, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ukey Limited, a self-custody hardware brand for crypto users, today revealed the Seed Ring , the most distinctive product in its Seed backup line: an NFC recovery ring you can wear every day.

Unlike hardware wallets built to be locked away in a drawer, UKey set out to do something different from day one - to make hardware signing and self-custody something you can wear and fold into daily life. The Seed Ring is the first expression of that idea. It will debut alongside UKey's first product lineup, with availability details to be announced soon.

Why a ring

In self-custody, what usually decides whether your assets stay safe isn't how you sign - it's how you store your seed phrase. Photos, screenshots, and scraps of paper that get lost or damaged remain one of the leading reasons individual users lose or get robbed of their funds. Most hardware wallets pour their effort into signing security and leave the question of how to back up safely to the user and a piece of paper.





The Seed Ring can be worn every day like an ordinary ring - just tap it to your phone to pair and use.

UKey's approach is to split the two apart: signing goes to a dedicated signing device, and backup goes to the dedicated Seed series. The Seed Ring turns your recovery credential from a slip of paper forgotten in a drawer into something worn on your hand - ready with a single tap when you need it.

Three things that define the Seed Ring

Battery-free, no connectivity, nothing running in the background. The ring has no battery; it only draws power passively when held near an NFC-capable phone, and stops responding the moment it's moved away. There are no background processes and no remote connection.

Ceramic, built for daily wear. A high-strength ceramic surface resists scratches and everyday wear while never blocking NFC - so you can wear it every day like an ordinary ring, instead of hiding it in a safe.





A high-strength ceramic surface resists scratches and everyday wear - wear it as a ring, or on a chain.

Never stores the seed phrase in plaintext. The ring holds only the index, order, and checksum data needed for recovery - it does not store the full seed phrase in plaintext. Even if the ring falls into someone else's hands, the complete seed phrase can't be read off it.





More of the Seed series is on the way

The Seed Ring is the first product in the Seed series, not the whole story. Two more backup companions are lined up behind it: the Seed Card , a credit-card-sized backup that slips into a wallet or card holder, and the Seed Ti , a titanium backup built to survive fire and water. Different forms, same idea - your recovery credential should fit the way you actually live, and none of them stores your seed phrase in plaintext. Further details on the Seed Card and Seed Ti will follow through UKey official channels in the coming weeks.

UKey's philosophy

The way UKey sees it, something you wear on your hand should be safer than a note in a drawer. The industry has spent years perfecting the signing step, but most people who lose their coins lose them over how they stored their seed phrase. What UKey wants to build is backup and signing that are no longer cold, utilitarian tools - but things you can wear and live with.

About UKey and the Seed Ring

UKey is a self-custody hardware brand for digital-asset users, built on the idea of making hardware signing wearable and lifestyle-first - bringing secure signing of private keys, and low-exposure backup and recovery of seed phrases, into users' everyday lives. The Seed Ring is the first product in UKey's Seed backup line. Details on the Seed series and UKey's full lineup will be announced soon.

Follow UKey for launch updates: ukey.com | X: @UKeyWallet | YouTube: @UKeyWallet

Media contact

Steven Salvatore

Brand Manager

support@ukey.com

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