Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Bickford Ranch, California

BICKFORD RANCH, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Sacramento-area community, Hillside at Bickford by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Bickford Ranch in Placer County, California. Site work is underway at 4721 Eagle Ridge Court in Bickford Ranch, and the community is anticipated to open for sale later this summer 2026.

Located within the gated Bickford Ranch master-planned community, Hillside at Bickford by Toll Brothers will offer home shoppers the opportunity to own a luxury home in a serene natural setting with sweeping views from select home sites. This highly anticipated community will feature a collection of single-story and two-story home designs offering 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes will range from 2,543 to over 3,600 square feet and will be priced from the mid-$900,000s.





Alongside its neighboring Toll Brothers community, Ridgeline at Bickford, this exceptional community will offer a thoughtfully curated selection of home designs surrounded by the preserved beauty of native oak woodlands, rolling slopes, and scenic ridges. Residents will enjoy access to walking trails, parks, and open space, all seamlessly integrated into the community's picturesque landscape.

Hillside at Bickford by Toll Brothers is ideally situated in the southwestern portion of Placer County, between the established communities of Loomis, Lincoln, and Rocklin. The community offers convenient proximity to Interstate 80, providing easy access to Sacramento just 24 miles away. Residents will also enjoy nearby restaurants, golf courses, wineries, breweries, and upscale retail destinations such as Westfield Mall and The Fountains. For outdoor enthusiasts, Folsom Lake and Lake Tahoe are within easy reach, offering year-round recreational opportunities including boating, hiking, and skiing.





"Hillside at Bickford by Toll Brothers is designed for home shoppers seeking a blend of luxury, natural beauty, and convenience," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "With thoughtfully designed homes, stunning views, and access to exceptional amenities, this community offers the best of luxury living in a great location."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Hillside at Bickford by Toll Brothers and to join the interest list, call (844) 849-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)