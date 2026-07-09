REVERSIBLE Addresses Online Fashion Inventory Fragmentation With Retail and Marketplace Aggregation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVERSIBLE, a fashion discovery and shopping platform, is addressing one of online fashion’s most persistent challenges: fragmented inventory and opaque pricing across retailers, boutiques and resale marketplaces.





For many designer shoppers, the same coveted item can appear across multiple online stores, niche boutiques and peer-to-peer marketplaces at dramatically different prices. In some cases, a resale listing may be priced higher than the same or similar item available from a boutique with less online visibility. For preowned pieces, shoppers may also struggle to understand fair market value without seeing current retail availability and real-time pricing context.

REVERSIBLE solves this by aggregating real-time inventory, pricing, shipping, return information, available sales and coupons from online retailers while also allowing individual sellers to list preowned versions of the same styles. The result is a more transparent way to discover, compare and shop designer fashion across both retail and marketplace channels.

“Fashion inventory online is deeply fragmented,” said Deng Deng, founder of REVERSIBLE. “A shopper might see a coveted piece on a resale marketplace without knowing that a niche boutique in Europe has the same style available at a different price. REVERSIBLE was built to bring that information together, so shoppers can understand availability, pricing and value before making a purchase.”

The platform aggregates seasonal collections from authorized retailers and selected boutiques worldwide, while also enabling users to discover and purchase coveted pieces from fashion enthusiasts across its marketplace. By placing retail inventory and preowned listings side by side, REVERSIBLE gives shoppers a clearer view of the market for specific designer styles.

REVERSIBLE currently features more than 1 million styles, with new arrivals added daily, spanning luxury fashion houses, independent designers, techwear labels and artisanal brands. The platform includes products from brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Sacai, Rick Owens, Acronym, Veilance, Visvim and Guidi.

Beyond product aggregation, REVERSIBLE also includes REVERSIBLE Discover, a social commerce experience that blends fashion inspiration with retail discovery. Users can share outfits, moodboards, product recommendations, reviews and personal style perspectives, with posts tagged to featured items so content becomes instantly shoppable and discoverable.

As shoppers increasingly move between current retail, sale inventory and preowned designer pieces, REVERSIBLE reflects a broader shift in fashion commerce: consumers are no longer shopping in isolated channels. They are comparing availability, price, condition, styling context and long-term value across the market before deciding what to buy.

According to REVERSIBLE’s media kit, as of April 2026, the platform has reached 250,000+ registered users, 1.3 million+ monthly visits, 500+ retail partners, 1,000+ brands and an average order value of $700+.

About REVERSIBLE

REVERSIBLE is a fashion discovery and shopping platform designed to make online designer fashion more transparent, connected and discoverable. The platform aggregates real-time inventory and pricing from authorized retailers and selected boutiques worldwide while enabling individual sellers to list preowned pieces across its marketplace. REVERSIBLE also offers a social commerce layer through REVERSIBLE Discover, where users can share outfits, moodboards, product recommendations, reviews and personal style perspectives.

For more information, visit https://www.reversible.com.