Compass Funding Solutions Partners With Tank Payments To Deliver Instant Freight Funds And Greater Financial Flexibility For Carriers

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Funding Solutions, a leading provider of freight factoring and cash flow solutions for trucking companies, has partnered with Tank Payments, a financial technology company built exclusively for freight carriers. The partnership introduces a faster, more flexible funding experience that gives owner-operators and trucking companies instant access to approved invoice payments while simplifying everyday financial management.

Through the partnership, Compass Funding Solutions customers who open an account with Tank Payments can receive approved payments within minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. Carriers also avoid ACH and wire transfer fees traditionally associated with receiving payments, allowing them to keep more of their revenue and improve cash flow predictability.

Why Faster Access to Freight Payments Matters More Than Ever

The new offering comes at a critical time for the trucking industry. Owner-operators and small fleets continue to face rising operating costs, fuel price volatility, and increasing pressure to manage working capital efficiently. Faster access to funds can make a substantial difference in covering fuel expenses, payroll, maintenance and other day-to-day business needs.

"Trucking companies require quick access to their cash. Tank gives Compass the ability to provide additional services to our clients, and more importantly, 24/7 access to their funds," said Nathan Streeter, Vice President of Administration at Compass Holding, LLC. "This is particularly important to owner operators and small fleets where the owners are on the road. They can now access and control finances for their company instantly through an app."





What Makes Tank Payments Different From Traditional Payment Platforms

Unlike traditional payment products that limit how funds can be used, Tank Payments gives carriers the freedom to transfer money in and out of their account while accessing a variety of financial tools designed around running a trucking business.

"Trucking is a 24/7 operation, but bank transfers are not. Tank solves this problem," said Dane Cook, CEO at Tank Payments. "With Tank, Compass will fund clients faster, at a lower cost, and with 24/7 availability. By enhancing their services at scale, Compass is setting a new standard for the factoring industry."

The platform is intentionally designed to be simple and intuitive, giving carriers modern financial tools in a format that feels familiar and easy to use. The platform combines funding, spending and payments into a single experience created specifically for the freight industry.

About Compass Holding LLC

Founded in 1997 and based in Illinois, Compass Holding LLC is a diversified company with operations across trucking, logistics, insurance, and financial solutions. Its factoring division, Compass Funding Solutions, provides carriers with invoice factoring and strategic liquidity tools to manage cash flow, maintain operational continuity, and support business growth. The company serves trucking businesses across the Midwest with flexible financial solutions tailored to the industry’s unique demands.

Learn more about Compass Funding Solutions at: https://www.compassfs.net

About Tank Payments

Tank Payments is a financial technology platform built specifically for freight carriers. The company provides a modern, hassle-free financial account that combines instant invoice funding, payments, payroll capabilities, fuel savings and spending tools in a single, easy-to-use platform. Designed exclusively for the trucking industry, Tank Payments helps carriers access their money faster and manage their business with greater flexibility and control.

Learn more about Tank Payments at: https://tankpayments.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24be36f6-449d-4e48-aff3-f655b0df1e88