Canon U.S.A., Inc. Earns the Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A3 and A4 Brand Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence with the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A3 Brand Award and the 2026-2028 Most Energy Efficient Toner-Based A4 Brand Award. These honors are part of a new testing methodology for Keypoint Intelligence, and Canon is the first manufacturer to receive these awards. The recognition reflects Canon’s ongoing commitment to developing energy-conscious design elements for our devices that support sustainable workplace environments.

“These honors highlight the thoughtful design behind our imaging systems, where performance is matched with low energy consumption,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “There is intentional design behind our imaging technologies, where performance and efficiency go hand in hand. As organizations look to reduce their environmental impact, Canon remains focused on delivering solutions that help meet those goals without compromising productivity. We’re proud to support our customers with solutions that incorporate features such as toner that supports low temperature melting and fast device start up times to help reduce environmental impact while keeping their workflows moving.”

Keypoint Intelligence evaluated nearly 200 devices from various manufacturers over a five-year period, including a broad range of A3 and A4 systems, using a comprehensive testing methodology that measures energy consumption across real-world workflows. The evaluation considered factors such as power usage during print, sleep and recovery modes, as well as performance across a variety of document types and job conditions.

Canon’s portfolio stood out for its combination of strong productivity and low overall energy consumption across tested devices. In total, 20 Canon devices were tested as part of the evaluation, including models from the imageFORCE, imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX, and imageCLASS lines. According to Keypoint Intelligence, Canon’s A3 and A4 systems demonstrated efficient power usage while maintaining fast print and recovery times, all key factors in high-volume office environments.

Sustainability remains a core focus for Canon, informing how its technologies are designed, developed and delivered. Canon continues to advance innovations that support both environmental responsibility and long-term business performance. This commitment extends beyond its products to include broader corporate social responsibility efforts, including employee-driven initiatives such as Canon’s “Clean Earth Crew,” and conservation nonprofits such as Yellowstone Forever and the NCF-Envirothon that promote environmental stewardship and responsible resource use.

For more information about Canon’s approach to innovation and energy-efficient technology, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

1. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Energy Efficiency Awards

Keypoint Intelligence has conducted energy testing for more than a decade, making a Most Energy Efficient Brand Award unique and distinctive. Test data is evaluated by lab personnel to determine performance using a real-world matrix based on factors including color/mono, simplex/duplex, and in various non-printing modes.

Attachments