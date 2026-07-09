ROHM Launches 600V Super Junction MOSFETs in Surface-Mount Package with High Thermal Performance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed a new lineup of 600V Super Junction MOSFETs, the R60xxXNx and R60xxWNx series. .

In the data center and industrial equipment fields, power demand continues to increase as processing loads grow, driving strong demand for higher power supply efficiency to reduce both power consumption and heat generation. At the same time, as applications become smaller, power supply circuits must achieve higher power density and space savings while delivering higher output within limited space.

To meet these requirements, Super Junction MOSFETs must deliver even lower loss and improved thermal performance, driving the rising adoption of surface-mount packages with excellent heat dissipation. In addition, from the perspective of reducing procurement risk, support for multi-sourcing and securing second sources have become essential in recent years, making high compatibility with existing standard products an important requirement.

The new products - R60xxXNx series and PrestoMOS™ R60xxWNx series - add surface-mount DFN8080-5L (8.0 × 8.0 × 0.85mm) and TOLL (11.68 × 9.9 × 2.3mm) packages to the existing package lineup. With compact, low-profile designs and excellent heat dissipation, these packages are ideal for applications that require space savings and higher power density, including power supplies for AI servers and industrial equipment.

In terms of characteristics, the gate threshold voltage (V GS(th) ) required to turn on the MOSFET is set to a 3V to 5V range widely used in standard products, supporting a broad range of drive conditions. In addition, improved admittance characteristics deliver greater versatility and lower loss, compared with conventional R60xxYNx series and PrestoMOS™ R60xxVNx series. Surface-mount packages having market common footprint ensure excellent versatility while making it easier to consider replacement in existing power supply circuits and select second sources.

The lineup consists of 21 models in the high-speed switching R60xxXNx series and 11 models in the PrestoMOS™ R60xxWNx series that offers class-leading* high-speed recovery characteristics. Users can select the optimal product according to their application needs, from products suited for designs prioritizing compatibility to those suited for designs emphasizing lower loss.

Mass production began sequentially in June 2026. Online sales have also started with TOLL package products (Applicable Part No: R6020XNJ2, R6038XNJ2, R6049XNJ2, R6055XNJ2, R6024WNJ2, R6035WNJ2), which are available through online distributors such as DigiKey.

ROHM will continue to expand its Super Junction MOSFET lineup, with plans to begin mass production of 650V products and next-generation products as well.

Application Examples

• Power supplies for AI servers and data centers

• Power supplies for industrial and consumer equipment (LLC, PFC, Flyback, etc.)

• Motors and inverters for fans, AC servos, and other applications

EcoMOS™ Brand

EcoMOS is ROHM's brand of silicon MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector. Widely utilized in applications such as home appliances, industrial equipment, and automotive systems, EcoMOS provides a diverse lineup that enables product selection based on key parameters such as noise performance and switching characteristics to meet specific requirements.

EcoMOS™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

PrestoMOS™

“Presto” is an Italian musical term meaning “very fast.”

PrestoMOS is ROHM’s original power MOSFET that maintains the high withstand voltage and low ON resistance of Super Junction MOSFETs while speeding up the reverse recovery time of the built-in diode. Reducing switching losses makes it ideal for a wider range of applications with inverter circuits, such as air conditioners and refrigerators.

*PrestoMOS™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

*ROHM July 2026 study

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

408-720-1900

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