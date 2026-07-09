Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announces New Partnership with Patient Advocate Foundation to Expand Insurance and Disability Support for Sarcoidosis Patients

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for those living with the disease, has announced a new partnership with Patient Advocate Foundation, the nation’s most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to helping patients navigate, access, and afford care. As an extension of FSR’s Information and Referral support program, FSR is proud to fund this unique program specifically designed to serve the sarcoidosis community by providing complementary, personalized case management services to patients facing complex insurance struggles and financial barriers to care.

FSR currently offers a broad range of support resources, including its Provider Directory and clinician finder program, local and national support and educational groups, information on patient assistance programs that help improve access to prescribed medications, veteran-specific resources, and other services designed to support individuals and families affected by sarcoidosis. Through FSR’s investment in this support, FSR is now able to provide assistance in working directly with insurance companies on denials, prior authorizations, appeals, Medicare, Medicaid, marketplace enrollment, assistance with disability applications and appeals, and additional resources for those with more complex financial hardships.

“For far too long, patients living with sarcoidosis have had to navigate complex insurance systems and disability processes delaying access to diagnosis, screenings, medications prescribed by their clinicians, and financial support systems required to help them navigate their day-to-day in living with sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR. “FSR’s collaboration with the Patient Advocate Foundation is a game-changer for our community. FSR is proud to fund this sarcoidosis-specific program through the Patient Advocate Foundation to bring our community access to unparalleled expertise in patient navigation and case management services.”

“We feel honored to be partnering with the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research to offer our free, one-on-one case management support to patients living with sarcoidosis,” said Fran Castellow, MSEd, President of Operations, Patient Advocate Foundation. “We know what a difference this type of support can make for patients as they navigate the real-life challenges they face related to their condition or diagnosis. Whether its insurance denials, accessing disability benefits, or addressing certain financial hardships impacting access to care, we’re here to walk alongside people living with sarcoidosis and provide the support they need.”

The launch of this program marks a significant milestone for the sarcoidosis community. As FSR continues to work with researchers, clinicians, and regulators to find better treatment and a possible cure for sarcoidosis, we remain committed to improving the everyday lives and clinical outcomes for those living with sarcoidosis right now.

To inquire about support from FSR, please visit https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/contact-us/.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—that can form in one or more organs. 90% of patients living with sarcoidosis have lung involvement. Despite advances in research, sarcoidosis remains challenging to diagnose, with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered $10 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

About the Patient Advocate Foundation

Patient Advocate Foundation is the nation’s most comprehensive nonprofit dedicated to helping patients navigate, access, and afford their care while improving the healthcare system for all. Patient Advocate Foundation provides financial assistance to help patients afford treatment and cost-of-living needs, personalized case management to navigate complex healthcare and social needs challenges, and a wide array of resources to empower people to take charge of their health. Since its founding in 1996, Patient Advocate Foundation has helped more than 3.8 million people access and navigate care, granted over $7 billion in financial assistance, and provided personalized case management support to over 350,000 patients. For more information, visit www.patientadvocate.org.

Media Contact:

Cathi Davis

Director of Communications & Marketing, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

312-341-0500